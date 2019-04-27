Menu
Festival sneak peek to appear at Gympie Show

27th Apr 2019 4:00 PM

WITH the Gympie Show in less than three weeks, one festival is using the fact so many people from around the region will be gravitating there to target the local audience.

Organisers of the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival will have some of their films playing throughout the Show, along with a trailer promoting the popular event.

Festival manager Paula Jayne said this was the first time the Heart of Gold would market itself at the Gympie Show.

"There will be different sessions in the Pavilion for the duration of the Show and people will be able to wander in and get a feel for the festival,” Ms Jayne said.

"While a lot of residents know of the festival, we saw this as an opportunity to spread the word a bit more because there are a lot who don't know what it is all about.”

There will be four short films from the 2018 festival on show at various times on all three days, along with the trailer for the new festival.

Ms Jayne said the first-time promotion at the Pavilion will highlight what the festival is all about and introduce new artistic director Lydia Fairhall and a couple of new elements to the program that Ms Jayne described as "quite exciting”.

The Best of the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival will be showing on Thursday 9.15-10am and noon-1pm, Friday 9.15am-10am and 2-2.30/3pm and Saturday 9.15-10am, 2-3pm and 4-5pm.

The Gympie Show runs over three days, May 16-18, at the Gympie Showgrounds and showcases the best the region has to offer in produce and livestock.

Tickets for the Gympie Show are available online at gympieshow.com.au.

Make sure you get The Gympie Times on May 15 to get your free Gympie Show booklet with a full program of events and guide to every-thing at this year's Show.

