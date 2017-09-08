Festival of Small Halls returns to the Sunshine Coast

INTIMATE: Liz Stringer draws inspiration from being on the road.

FIVE years since its inception the Festival of the Small Halls will wrap up its 2017 tour on the Coast.

The festival tour brings world-class music to intimate spaces in regional towns across the eastern states.

Fresh from a year-long tour of Australia, Canada and the US, acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Liz Stringer will join American folk raconteur Vance Gilbert on the line-up.

"Folk music is all about telling stories about culture, about life, about each other," Liz said.

"It's about making sense of being a human and, because of that, it has the ability to connect humans to each other."

The Festival of Small Halls tour, the Melbourne-based musician said, was all about the inspiration she found on the road.

The Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour will start in Wyreema, a tiny town in the Darling Downs region with a population of little more than 1000 and will finish in the Sunshine Coast hinterland village of Eudlo.

Vance Gilbert has released twelve albums since bursting onto the New York singer/songwriter scene in the nineties. His work is an ongoing commitment to traditional folk storytelling, yet remains true to his jazz roots. He can count opening for soul legend Aretha Franklin among his many achievements. Contributed

Produced by Woodfordia Inc. in partnership with the Woodford Folk Festival and Mullum Music Festival, the Festival of Small Halls is a locally-driven music tour bringing high-quality live original music to small towns across Australia.

Festival producer Eleanor Rigden said the tour offered more than just a rare opportunity for towns to access a high standard of music.

"In general, access to the arts improves everything from quality of life to economic outlooks for small towns," she said.

"This particular project goes even further; and empowers communities to create their own space, giving them the skills to deliver similar projects independently."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, September 11.

Visit festivalofsmallhalls.com for the full tour dates.

FESTIVAL OF THE SMALL HALLS