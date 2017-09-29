Festival is full steam ahead

MECHANICAL MARVELS: Young Elliot Burns helps oil the steam machinery ready for the three day event this long weekend.

Tanya Easterby

WITH its resurrection still slated for this December, the Mary Valley Rattler has remained an enduring symbol of Gympie's long, rich history.

In the meantime however, mining aficionados and history buffs would do well to head to the Gympie Gold Mining Museum this weekend for the annual Steam Festival.

Spread out over three full days, the festival presents the chance for locals to really get up and close with our region's history.

About as far as one can get from the modern mining industry, the displays feature original steam generators and engines used in the heyday of Gympie's gold mining era.

Saturday's events kick off with a display of model steam engines and toys at 9am, before moving on to some decidedly bigger toys.

A number of different steam and hot air engines will be on display at different points throughout Saturday, with particular focus on a 1906 Walker Cornish Boiler, believed to be the only boiler of its kind operating in Australia.

The steam produced by the boiler will also power historic machines, including a 1899 Walker Winding Engine.

Special mention has to be made of the Stamper Battery, regularly used in gold recovery operations where it ground raw ore to dust.

A boiler and twin cylinder engine will power the 80-head battery for the first time in over 60 years.

Sunday and Monday's events will see a number of these demonstrations repeated, so families have a few options about when they're able to head to the museum.

The museum's cafe is also a popular destination for diners, with a wonderful view of Lake Alford and the surrounding park.

Entry fees to the museum are $10 for adults, $7 for concessions and student passes at $5.

Family passes are also included for $25, with wristbands included on Saturday.