Festival brings Karl S. Williams to Gympie region

FESTIVAL of Small Halls has announced that Karl S. Williams and women in docs will feature on their upcoming Summer Tour 2020: Queensland, which will land at the Rainbow Beach Community Hall on November 25.

Presented by veteran festival producers Woodfordia Inc, the twentieth edition of the much-loved not-for-profit music tour is taking on a packed tour schedule with the finest of Queensland’s home-grown talent to ten community halls.

These stalwarts of community life have been drawn from across the rich and diverse landscapes of Queensland. Halls of all shapes and sizes will throw open their doors, from the quaint hinterlands of the Sunshine Coast to the rainforests of the north, from southern sugar country to hallowed surfing hotspots to the beachside halls of the Fraser Coast, to the Granite Belt and across to the sparkling oceans of the Gold Coast, taking in the sprawling mass of regional Queensland as they go.

Karl S Williams is back to entertain on Saturday

Famous for their larger-than-life folk festivals over the last two decades, Woodfordia presents a programme to be loved by their core base and new fans alike with long time audience favourites women in docs and striking acclaimed blues singer Karl S Williams.

women in docs have built a fiercely loyal following throughout Australia, as well as internationally. With a reputation for stirring and humorous live performances, women in docs provide a refreshing acoustic styled experience which is loved by audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Karl S Williams is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter/instrumentalist who brings complete humility and the charisma of a ‘rock-star’ to the stage. Praised to the heavens by industry heavyweights, audiences and the media alike, Karl brings a voice that simply has to be heard to be believed.

“Growing up in Townsville I was always very excited when touring bands came to town,” said women in docs’ Chanel Lucas.

“I remember seeing Things of Stone and Wood at the show grounds and being blown away by their music and energy.

Karl S. Williams will perform at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi this weekend.

“This regional tour is very important to me because I hope that it will provide that kind of memory to other people”, said Chanel.

“I’m also looking forward to finally playing live after a long time off the stage this year Karl S Williams has amassed a loyal following after a string of earth-shattering live shows, and is looking forward to connecting with communities in a more intimate way on the Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour.

“Music and community are inextricable so I believe it is truly important work to bring people together with song,” said Karl.

“I grew up in small towns so I know they are often overlooked when it comes to touring. I also know they are filled with the most willing hearts and generous souls so it is well worth taking a few side roads to play for beautiful people in beautiful places.

“The events of 2020 have really driven home the importance of community and I look forward to participating in these communities - in some small way - through this Small Halls tour,” Karl said.

Women in Docs will perform at Rainbow Beach next month.

Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour 2020 starts on the 18th of November at the Belli Community Hall before continuing on to 9 communities across coastal Queensland. The tour concludes at Wominjeka Park, Eudlo 30 November 2020.

Tickets on sale from15th October at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com

Woodfordia Inc presents

FESTIVAL OF SMALL HALLS SUMMER TOUR 2020

featuring

Karl S. Williams and women in docs

Nov 18 - Belli - Belli Community Hall Association

Nov 20 - Innisfail - Innisfail Shire Hall

Nov 21 - Bluewater - Bluewater Community Centre

Nov 22 - Eungella - The Hub

Nov 24 - Captain Creek - Captain Creek Community Sport & Recreation Hall

Nov 25 - Rainbow Beach - Rainbow Beach Community Halls

Nov 26 - Glen Aplin - Glen Aplin Memorial Hall

Nov 27 - Cooroy - Cooroy Memorial Hall

Nov 28 - Mudgeeraba - Mudgeerabah Memorial Hall

Nov 29 - Eudlo - Wominjeka Park