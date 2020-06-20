Menu
Thick fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.
Weather

Ferries disrupted by thick fog across harbour

by Joseph Attanasio
20th Jun 2020 10:52 AM
THICK fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.

The low-lying fog enveloped the city just after sunrise, swallowing the Harbour Bridge in its path and pausing regular scheduled ferries to Cockatoo Island.

Surfers take to a foggy Maroubra Beach this morning. Picture: Brianne Makin
Maroubra was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze. Picture: Brianne Makin
Maroubra Beach was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze to catch a wave.

Social media users took to Twitter to share incredible photos of the fog, which completely covered Sydney's skyline and much of the eastern suburbs.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said: "Conditions are easing across the CBD, however in the inner west, Richmond and Bankstown area there is still some significant fog."

"The skyline should become clear within the next two hours in these areas."

Drivers are being advised to practice caution on the roads.

