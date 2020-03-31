Feral pigs: Even beekeepers can be pushed too far, court told

BEEKEEPERS IN GUN CASE: Even the gentle art ofc beekeeping can have its shooting side, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

THE gentle art of beekeeping is not usually a form of farming associated with firearms, but even apiarists can become upset when feral pigs attack their livelihoods.

That was how two beekeeping brothers, Craig Samuel Joyce and James Joyce, found themselves in Gympie Magistrates Court on a firearm charge.

Craig Joyce said he and his brother were in Amamoor State Forest on September 30 last year, “checking out our apiary sites for future bee foraging.”

They had noticed feral pig activity in the area and thought they were allowed to hunt feral animals in the area.

On September 30 “As we are full time commercial bee keepers we had experienced pig damage to apiary sites .

“As we were driving around looking for bee foraging opportunities, I was in the tray of our company ute with a rifle in case we saw any pigs.

“No pigs were seen and no shots were fired. We were picked up on cameras.

“I understand a rifle in a state forest is a prohibited item and I am guilty of the charges,” he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said James Joyce made a similar submission.

He fined each of them $500, with no convictions recorded.

Mr Callaghan said he had reduced the fine from $600, because of their ready pleas of guilty.