Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Female shooter’ at large in LA

by Staff writers
23rd Aug 2019 7:03 AM

 

Police in Los Angeles are hunting a female shooter after she opened fire, wounding several people.

Officers responded to the area of 5th and San Julian St, near Skid Row around 12:15pm (2:15am AEST) after reports of multiple shooting victims, according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Ms Cervantes said four people appear to be shot and police say the female shooter is still at large.

All the victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison. Two of them were described as being female.

Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Sun reported that the shooting may be gang related.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars stopped next to a tent outside San Julian Park in downtown L.A. Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto an ambulance and treating another person who was sitting on a bench inside the park. Large sections of the streets were blocked off with police tape, video showed.

No description was immediately available of the shooter.

At the end of July three people including a six-year-old boy are dead and 15 hurt after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a food festival in northern California.

Rapid gunfire rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, held south of San Jose, sparking a stampede of terrified families on Sunday afternoon.

The US is still reeling from the twin mass shootings in El Paso, on the US-Mexico border in Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

More Stories

america editors picks police hunt shooting world news

Top Stories

    YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

    premium_icon YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

    News It's Funky Shirt Friday, and it's time to welcome one of Australia's country legends.

    MEGA GALLERY: 103 photos from the Gympie Muster so far

    premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 103 photos from the Gympie Muster so far

    News Stay tuned to The Gympie Times as we bring you all the Day 2 action.

    TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    premium_icon TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    News It was one of 22 'threatening interactions' this month.

    Keep your fingers crossed for any swell

    premium_icon Keep your fingers crossed for any swell

    News IT CONTINUES to be great winter weather and only fair for surf