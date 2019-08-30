Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Female jockey dies in Melbourne fall

30th Aug 2019 9:07 AM

A jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse.

The 22-year-old female rider fell while riding at a Cranbourne racecourse about 4.35 this morning, police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the Cranbourne Training Centre incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.

More Stories

cranbourne racecourse jockey death melbourne worksafe

Top Stories

    Forestry contractors survive horror Gympie crash

    premium_icon Forestry contractors survive horror Gympie crash

    Breaking A woman had to be airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and three men were taken to Gympie Hospital.

    Public v private: Who rules in NAPLAN

    premium_icon Public v private: Who rules in NAPLAN

    Education Big difference between results in primary and high schools revealed

    The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    premium_icon The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    News Scores of lethal tiger and bull sharks among haul

    This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    premium_icon This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    News "The last day at his bedside we were listening to him drown.”