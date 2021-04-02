‘Felt like I was dying’: 5000km trek with horses and dog

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Picture: Cat Vinton

Exhausted, her joints screaming in agony from Ross River Fever and with serious infections in her foot and leg, Frenchwoman Alienor Le Gouvello arrived in Cooktown, one of only two women to have completed Australia's longest trek, the 5330km Bicentennial National Trail, on their own.

"No one will ever quite know what I've been through, nor what I have endured," she writes in her new book, Wild at Heart, outlining her gruelling 13-month expedition that she completed in 2017.

The trail, which follows the foothills of the Great Dividing Range through bush, wilderness and mountain areas from Healsville in Victoria to Far North Queensland, had only been completed by 55 people, some on foot, some on horseback, since its inception in 1988.

But no one had done it, until Le Gouvello, with three brumbies she had broken herself - Roxanne, River and Cooper - and with the same horses from start to finish.

Wild horses came to the attention of Le Gouvello, now 36 and living near Bundaberg, in the more than a decade she spent working on and off as a youth worker in remote Aboriginal communities in Central Australia.

Always an adventurer, having already undertaken a horseback trek through Mongolia and a sidecar motorbike expedition from Siberia to Paris, she hatched a plan to make the daunting trek to draw attention to the plight of brumbies, which are loved by some and considered a scourge by others.

"Why not devise a big adventure using brumbies for company to perhaps promote a recognition of their uniqueness; not to save them all - from massacres like the one in Guy Fawkes River National Park (in north-eastern NSW) in 2000 where some 600 horses were culled with sniper rifles from a helicopter - but to at least participate in avoiding new massacres from taking place," Le Gouvello writes.

Encounters with snakes, aggressive gun-wielding hunters and terrible storms were all part of the journey that was also marked by periods of loneliness, friendships formed over beers in small-town pubs and the generosity and kindness of strangers.

There's even a love story that blossomed on the Queensland leg of her journey, when Le Gouvello met helicopter pilot Mitch as he was driving a tractor on his parent's property and he stopped to open a gate for her as she rode by with her horses.

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Picture: Cat Vinton

The following is an edited extract of several parts of the Queensland leg of Le Gouvello's expedition, beginning in Kilkivan, 218km north of Brisbane.

Kilkivan, traditional lands of the Gubbi Gubbi, was settled by Europeans in the 1840s. The village has a lot of character, as its well-restored old buildings attest. An old lady named Dawn offers to welcome me into her home - another nice surprise. I also take part in one of this village's events: a campdraft show. This unique Australian sport involves a horse and rider working in tandem to separate a beast from the herd, as well as a lot of horse sales.

There I meet Rosie. In her 50s, she has a bed and breakfast in her lovely colonial Queenslander house. She generously offers me room and board and cooks me delicious meals. This open, welcoming woman is part of an organisation called the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride, which holds a parade on horseback every year.

This big event happens in April, attracting up to a thousand riders and their horses to Kilkivan. Located along the Trail, this village saw one of its founders, Reginald Murray "RM" Williams as he's more commonly known, marching down the main street in their 1988 parade for one of the official inaugurations of this colossal trek.

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Picture: Cat Vinton

The Trail follows the old carriageway. The terrain is rather flat, and provides space for cattle pastures. Then come a succession of state forest paths, where I only meet woodcutters. But there's no grass among the underwood, and vegetation is scarce. A certain routine sets in. In the middle of the forest, I bivouac in a Scout camp where the pastor allows me to stop. There, I had organised a hay-drop to help my friends to get through this section containing very little feed.

It's lashing rain, which hasn't happened for a long time, and I take shelter under an awning. These last few days, I've felt cut-off and quite alone in the universe. This grieving, this haunting by absent friends and family, comes on suddenly, without warning. The life I'm leading is taking its toll and I never know when my world is going to lose its moorings, in danger of being swamped by the immensity of the larger world surrounding us.

I find the Mary River littered with debris and heaps of tree trunks from the floods. On the other shore, it's a jungle: reeds and dense vegetation obstruct the river and make it difficult to cross. After a recce, I manage to find a spot covered with an intertwining network of large ficus roots, on which we can tread to reach the other side. I stumble upon an old hippie, who's built himself a house in the trees, and we salute each other; he must have a lot of opportunities for meditation in his nest.

Alienor Le Gouvello with her horses Roxanne, Cooper and River.

We camp near a sign, the first one I have encountered on the whole trek. It gives the distance from our departure point in Healesville as 2978km. That's quite a distance, but there's still nearly as much to go. These figures depress me completely. It's July 14, Bastille Day, and we've been seven months and 27 days on the Trail. I'm starting to lose all notion of time. I visualise in a flash the whole trek we have ahead of us before reaching Cooktown, our arrival point at the very north end of Queensland. I feel overwhelmed.

The water has a swampy taste: my filter is jammed, and I have nothing to drink. As luck has it, people passing by in a four-wheel drive help me out with a few litres. But my horses haven't had anything to eat. We find ourselves on the only connecting path through this immense and often impenetrable bush, where, in spite of the solitude surrounding the Trail, here and there I make interesting, quite unique, acquaintances with men and women. Sometimes they appear just at the right moment, as if sent by destiny.

This very day, when everything seems to be going haywire, I meet a bushman, Len, in his 50s, and his niece, Sharon. Very welcoming, they propose to host me at their place. The invitation couldn't come at a better time.

When I reach Biggenden, one of those small places that seems to come straight out of the American West, with its main street flanked by low houses, and large electric poles with bunches of tangled wires hanging from them, my only thought is to buy, beg or steal some hay - my cavalry is hungry. Then I find a rodeo ground to camp in, where I can have some hay delivered. We have a magnificent view of Mount Walsh.

I get to the pub on horseback, like in the good old times; but, seeing as progress is unstoppable, I buy some beers from atop my horse, from the drive-through counter - a shop where one is served in one's car, or on one's horse, in a queue that echoes that of a freeway tollbooth. Later, after a delectable shower, I crash in my camp. Perked up by the hot water and my rest, I organise visits to the retirement home and the school. I want to raise awareness of the brumbies' plight in Australia and share my love for these remarkable, resilient and multi-talented horses.

On the path leading to the retirement home, I stop for a wonderful breakfast, including a double ration of bacon for (my dog) Fox, in a delightful open-air cafe. Roxanne doesn't fail to beg for food, just behind me. For the cafe owners, this isn't a common occurrence. At the retirement home, flanked by Roxanne, River and Cooper, my visit is a rare, joyful moment for the older people, some of whom are nearly 100 or more. I stand facing row upon row of lined and storied faces in the audience. Many are wheelchair-bound. They all want to pat my brumbies and have their photograph taken with them.

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Pictured with her three rescued brumbies. Picture: Cat Vinton

A 90-year-old man, who appears very frail in his wheelchair, is desperate to touch them - and when he does, his smile is a gift. Since my last visit, one lady has hung a photo taken with River in her room and calls me regularly to get news about him. On this occasion, the benefits of equine therapy appear evident. I'm convinced of the extent to which it can help people recover their zest for life.

Horses have the innate capacity to bring peace to those they come into contact with, as well as piquing their interest and breaking their routines of existence. My three travel companions stay docile, and lend themselves gently to my experiment. For those who may be very lonely, they create memories and genuine moments of joy and tenderness. At the school, the children that I seat on Roxanne are in ecstasies. In front of the group of kids, assembled by their teacher, I give a little talk about my expedition. I underline for them, and often insist on, the talents and qualities of this ancient breed of wild horses, who are subject to much controversy and are still frowned upon by many Australians.

Biggenden signals the end of Section 5. I use this juncture as an opportunity to take two days' rest. My companions heartily deserve it.

A few days later, on a winding dirt track, I meet Shane, whose friend Terry is a taxidermist, specialising in crocodiles. This has me smiling, considering the number of them wandering around in Queensland.

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Picture: Cat Vinton

Apart from his talent as a naturalist, Terry is off the grid, a free spirit, an outsider. This region is rife with large cattle stations, some divided up into much smaller plots of land. These have been bought by eccentrics who live here in a creative way, practically cut-off from the world - environmentalists, Robinson Crusoes who produce their own electricity with a solar panel, and are happy with a dash of rain.

I'm moving towards a camp location, while Shane has arranged for me to leave my companions on a neighbouring farmer's land. His friend Terry lived a long time in Cape York, teeming with the region's main raw material: crocodiles. With his wife and children, they've built their home with their own hands. The biggest building on his property, which he uses as his workshop, is his shed. This is where he toils on the enormous beasts with the impressive dentition: some are hanging from the ceiling, and a 5m one he is just finishing is on a table, frozen in time with its jaw wide open.

Shane is a kind of artist, engraving and painting on skulls of all sorts - deer, dingos, cows. With the family and a few friends, we drink beer after beer, and they prepare a seafood lunch, a wonderful feast. Shane proffers his engraving talents, offering to give me a tattoo. A little worse for wear, we decide on a drawing: a feather on the inside of my left arm with the words Wild at Heart, surrounded with birds in flight. Migration and travel. This suits me down to the ground.

Shane progresses infinitely slowly along my arm while I'm lying on the kitchen table with Fox on my left, and a glass of red wine in my right hand. I'm not disappointed with the result. I love this image by an artist hidden on the margins of modern civilisation. Thank you, my friend.

Alienor le Gouvello has documented her journey on Australia’s 5330km Bicentennial National Trail in her new book, Wild at Heart Australia. Picture: Cat Vinton

The rain has stopped. We leave Mossman inthe direction of Wonga Beach, with its long stretch of sand. I've spotted a place under the palm trees lined with pasture and a freshwater stream, which can be reached by following the shore. After more than a year in the bush, this is just about wonderland.

A white sandy beach dotted with palm trees and black rocks, facing the mountain in the distance - this suits me thoroughly, despite the crocodiles. My foot hurts like hell, but I reassure myself that the antibiotics will do the trick.

Camping by the water, however, I start wondering if the treatment is sufficient. I swim with my horses. Cat (Vinton, an English photographer who walks several weeks with Gouvello and her animals to document the trek) takes photographs of our last day together; this 4th of July. That night, the pain wakes me up.

A New Zealand man named Carl, living on the edge of the beach, offers to keep my equipment in his garage. He's a biker, strong, burly, and covered in tattoos from head to toe. He shelters me in his place for a night as if I were a member of his family. I can't sleep, and I cry with pain. I feel as if I were dying. I want to go to a hospital in Cairns, 94km from here. I put out a cry for help on social media and, in less than an hour, hundreds of people offer their assistance. A mother and her daughter take my horses to a paddock where they'll be safe.

I spend three days in emergency care with an intravenous transfusion, before I'm given a room where I'm ordered to stay put, in order to avoid the infection reaching my tendons and my bones. In theory, I'm six days from the end of the Trail. It's frustrating to be lying here, miserable, on a hospital bed, with my ravaged face, black circles under my eyes, suffering acute pain, broken down, at a full stop. The doctors lance the two boils, taking 2cm of flesh off my left ankle and right leg.

When I explain that I'm in a hurry, that I'm determined to finish the Trail, they order me to stay in hospital until my two open wounds have healed. By the magic of chance encounters, a woman who has been following my blog is in the same hospital, on the floor below me. She has a broken leg from falling off her horse. We keep each other company.

Wild at Heart by Alienor le Gouvello.

Wild at Heart by Alienor le Gouvello, translated by Catherine De Saint Phalle, pictures Cat Vinton, Affirm Press, $35

Originally published as 'Felt like I was dying': 5000km trek with three horses and dog