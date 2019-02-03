Felled batsman’s midnight message

Sri Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne might be free to return to the crease today against Australia in the second Test, after being released from hospital in Canberra.

Karunaratne was forced to retire hurt on Saturday while unbeaten on 46 after ducking into a short ball from Pat Cummins and copping a brutal blow to the neck.

The Sri Lankan opener maintained consciousness after the bouncer glanced his shoulder and struck his neck, however he immediately reported pain at the impact point and a tingling feeling in his hands.

Play was stopped for almost 15 minutes as Karunaratne was put on a stretcher and taken from the field in a motorised buggy before being taken to Canberra Hospital by ambulance.

Just after midnight the batsman released a message on Twitter that suggested he would be back on the field on day three at Manuka Oval.

To all at @CricketAus #Canberrahospital ,to Dr.Asanka and to all who were there when I received a blow !!!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for looking after my well-being

Cheers

My Cricketing battle starts all over again tomorrow.. #AUSvSL — Dimuth Karunaratne (@IamDimuth) 2 February 2019

He was released from hospital at around 10pm amid messages of support and concern from many in cricket circles.

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha provided an update on the opener following the end of play on day two.

"He's never been unconscious but he's in pain. It was a bit scary at the start because of the way he fell backwards and threw the bat away and then he was not moving, but the umpires and officials said he was conscious all the time so that was good news," he said.

"I think everyone in our team is upset with what happened but that's where the game goes. We lost a little focus after that and unfortunately lost three wickets but they're ok now."

His return will be crucial, given Sri Lanka were 0-82 at the time but ended the day at 3-123 in reply to Australia's 5(dec)-534.

Earlier, Kurtis Patterson became Australia's third century-maker of its first innings, scoring an unbeaten 114. Patterson made Sri Lanka pay for dropping him on the first ball he faced.

Happy to know that Dimuth Karunaratne is fine. Wish him a super speedy recovery #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/ERHgI9akXC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 February 2019

Australia's century drought, which dated to Dubai in October, ended as Patterson joined Joe Burns and Travis Head in reaching three figures.

In the morning session, Australian opener Burns' career-best innings ended on 180 after being bowled. The Queensland batsman appeared set to become the first Australian to score a double century since Steve Smith's 239 against England in December 2017.

But Burns played onto his stumps off a ball from Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha, adding eight runs to his overnight score.

Vishwa Fernando was the best of the Sri Lankan bowlers in the first innings with three wickets for 126 runs.

Burns' innings and his record 308-run partnership with Head (161) on the first day put Australia in an almost unbeatable position to ensure it wins its first test series since the 2017-18 Ashes.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first test at Brisbane.

- AAP