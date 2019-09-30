Felix gives World Champs its hero moment

Courtney Okolo, Michael Cherry, Wilbert London and Allyson Felix celebrate after setting a world record in the mixed 4 x 400m relay final. Picture: AFP Photo

When the world championships desperately needed a hero and a feel good story, it was again Allyson Felix to the rescue.

The US track and field icon produced a record-breaking performance in the newest event of the championships, the 4x400m mixed relay.

Felix won her 12th world championships gold medal which saw her go past fellow icon Usain Bolt on the medal tally.

Allyson Felix gave the World Championships its ‘hero’ moment. Picture: Getty Images

Doha is the 33-year-old's ninth straight world championships and she has now accumulated more world championship and Olympic honours than any other track and field athlete in history.

The latest gold takes her tally to an incredible 26 medals, a dazzling haul that includes six Olympic golds and 12 world championship crowns.

Felix, who gave birth to her first child, Camryn, in November last year, ran the second leg of the relay which the USA won in a world record time of 3min 09.34sec.

"It's so special to have my daughter here watching means the world to me. It's been a crazy year for me," she said.

Felix made the world championships team solely in the relay pool after placing sixth in the 400m at the US trials in July.

Next year she's hoping to go to her fifth Olympics and break Michael Johnson's record as the oldest Olympic 400m medallist.

There was another familiar face on the dais in the women's 100m with pocket rocket Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning her fourth world title.

It was the Jamaican superstar's eighth world championships gold medal to go with her two Olympic golds.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, produced her customary brilliant start and was never in danger to reclaim her title as the world's fastest woman, clocking 10.71sec.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith claimed silver in 10.83sec with the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lo winning bronze (10.90sec).