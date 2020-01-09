New face steps up for run at Gympie council

"I'M NOT afraid to say I was a whistleblower," former Tin Can Bay Coast Guard Commander Phil Feldman said yesterday.

Mr Feldman announced his election run for Gympie Regional Council and said his commitment to transparency was still his Number One priority, even if some people do not like being accountable to the public.

"The most important thing I think is to make sure members of the public have a voice at council," he said.

First step to that goal is for people to have access to him, if elected.

For that reason, he said yesterday he had already arranged office space at Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach, with the intention of being at each centre two days a week.

This would mean people would know where to find him and when, so they could let him know their concerns.

"I'm listening," he said. "When people say what do I want, I say, 'What do you want?

"I plan to be as accessible as possible and I have undertaken to hire a personal assistant, at my own expense, to help me."

Mr Feldman, a former Tin Can Bay P-10 teacher is also a scuba diving instructor, a volunteer for Sailability at Tin Can Bay and a helper at the Tin Can Bay Yacht Club.

"I'm also an active member of the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club.

"I'm pretty well known at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove and I hope people at Rainbow Beach will get to know me too," he said.

"My other priority is for financial sustainability, or balancing the budget, giving priority to projects that benefit residents, making sure infrastructure is planned in a proactive rather than reactive way and planning for growth in line with environmentally sound practices," he said.