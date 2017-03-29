Feedback open on Gympie transit centre and plaza plans

A 3D draft of what the new transit centre will look like.

GYMPIE CBD's revitalisation is another step closer to reality, with public comment now open on two major projects by the council.

Community feedback is being sought on draft plans for the Town Centre Revitalisation Strategy: the Town Centre Transit Facility, and a Mary Street Pedestrian Plaza.

"These projects were identified as key components of an overall Nelson Reserve Memorial Park Master Plan that was previously endorsed by Council,” mayor Mick Curran said.

REAL TIME UPDATES ON GYMPIE COUNCIL: Click here and then on FOLLOW to get alerts on Gympie council

The transit centre project is intended to enhance the region's bus and coach network, while the pedestrian plaza is expected to improve pedestrian flow and expand links between transit and parking areas.

It will also incorporate community event space and seating areas.

The community engagement period is open until April 5.

The draft concepts will be on display at all of Council's customer contact points and on council's website.