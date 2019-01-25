Federal MP makes cash splash in Tin Can Bay

TIN CAN BAY BOOST: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien makes a $4000 contribution to the installation of solar panels on the Tin Can Bay RSL & Citizens' Memorial Hall, with Gayle Crisafulli and Christine Carroll.

THREE community organisations in Tin Can Bay will help build a stronger and safer community, after receiving more than $21,000 in Stronger Communities Program funding, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today said yesterday.

The Tin Can Bay RSL Sub-Branch will receive a grant of $4000 to upgrade to the Tin Can Bay RSL & Citizens' Memorial Hall, under Round 4 of the Stronger Communities Program, which will be used to install solar panels, providing significant savings to the organisation.

"This funding means the Sub-Branch will be able to expand its range of community-based events as a result of savings on their electricity bills,” Mr O'Brien said.

Llew O'Brien, Jim George and Ron Cox at the presentation of $2878 towards the installation of CCTV cameras at the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club yesterday. Troy Jegers

The Cooloola Coast Medical Transport service will continue to safely carry clients to medical appointments after receiving a $15,000 grant to replace two of its vehicles, so it can continue to provide its door-to-door service to people on the Cooloola Coast at an affordable cost.

"Cooloola Coast Medical Transport is a much-valued and necessary organisation, funded by local businesses and the community, and I'm pleased the Liberal Nationals Government is also contributing to support the Cooloola Coast community,” Mr O'Brien said.

Tin Can Bay Fishing Club will receive a $2,878 Stronger Communities grant towards the installation of CCTV cameras, making the Tin Can Bay area safer for residents and visitors.

"This ensures Tin Can Bay continues to be a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and holiday,” Mr O'Brien said.

Llew O'Brien makes a $15,000 contribution to the Cooloola Coast Medical Transport to help buys two vehicles, with Barry Chandler, Anne Morris and Steve Lawler. Troy Jegers

s"The members of each of these community organisations are to be congratulated on the success of their applications.”

The Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program is designed to improve the resilience of communities by providing capital grants for small projects of between $5000 and $20,000. Up to $150,000 is available in each electorate per year.