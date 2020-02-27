Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. Picture: Justin Kennedy
NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Politics

Federal Govt agrees to settle Katherine PFAS class action

by Alicia Perera
27th Feb 2020 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has agreed to settle three class actions, including one brought by the Katherine community, launched over groundwater contamination caused by chemicals used in firefighting foam at defence bases.

The government says it has reached an in-principle agreement over three Federal Court of Australia compensation claims relating to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in Katherine (NT), Williamtown (NSW) and Oakey (Qld).

More Stories

Show More
federal government katherine northern territory pfas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        premium_icon Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        News Contracts are being advertised to deliver the next major Bruce Highway upgrade between Brisbane and Gympie. Read more to find out the tender process

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:08 AM
        Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        premium_icon Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        News It’s the second assault in only a number of days in Gympie.

        VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        premium_icon VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        News Incredible drone photos shows transformation after rain

        Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        premium_icon Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        News It was a birthday present right out of Layni Kennedy’s wildest dreams.