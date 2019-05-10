Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Politics

Final campaigning to focus on private health

by Renee Viellaris
10th May 2019 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coalition will use the next eight days as a referendum on private health insurance, after Labor refused to commit to keeping the entire $6 billion rebate.

The resharpening of Scott Morrison's campaign is a pitch to undecided voters, who are being warned of a hike in private health insurance premiums if the rebate is reduced.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will attack Labor's plan to cut the rebate of 65,000 Australians on low-cost policies, saying it will push up the price by more $1000 for pensioners and $1500 young families.

Labor will ask the Productivity Commission to review the private health sector and will not say if it will keep the rebate in its entire form.

At a recent health debate, Labor's health spokeswoman Catherine King said: "I'm not going to rule in or out what the Productivity Commission might recommend or might not recommend, nor what our response would be."

Statistics obtained by The Courier-Mail show many of the Queensland seats with the highest rates of private health insurance are in marginal seats, such as Dickson, Capricornia, Dawson, Petrie and Flynn.

Mr Hunt seized on Mr Shorten comparing the rebate to a "subsidy".

"This week, Mr Shorten ­likened the private health insurance rebate to negative gearing, which he is going to slash," he said.

More Stories

Show More
federal election 2019 politics private health

Top Stories

    How a Mary Valley dairy has taken on the national market

    premium_icon How a Mary Valley dairy has taken on the national market

    News The former boutique dairy has gone from strength to strength in the past two years

    Lower Mary irrigators could be hit hard by price hikes: LNP

    premium_icon Lower Mary irrigators could be hit hard by price hikes: LNP

    News LNP says irrigators could be hit with a $44 per megalitre price hike

    CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    premium_icon CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    News He thinks the animals are breeding in the region.

    Council defends itself over Sexton Rd confrontation

    premium_icon Council defends itself over Sexton Rd confrontation

    News Gympie Region councillors and staff defend 'slippery' finish