Federal Government planning to underwrite coal-fired power

COAL PLAN: Another coal-fired powerstation like Stanwell could be built if the federal government's underwriting plan is realised. Sharyn O'Neill ROK260113srains17

MORE of CQ's coal will burn in Australia under the federal government's well-advanced plan to underwrite construction of new coal-fired power stations.

Due to commercial in-confidence considerations, exact locations for new coal powered projects were still unknown but Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan revealed on Monday that he would like to see one built north of Rockhampton.

According to Senator Canavan the wheels had been turning since last year on their 'Underwriting New Generation Investments' program, where the coalition government planned to provide financial backing by the start of the 2019-20 financial year to energy generation projects.

As a key part of its "balanced plan to deliver affordable, reliable 24/7 power", the government recognises underwriting as the most effective mechanism to encourage investment in viable projects to improve the energy mix by encouraging new entry, promote competition and to enable access to low-cost new generation.

Senator Canavan said the Energy Minister Angus Taylor gathered 66 registrations of interest late last year for electricity generation proposals, which he was now assessing to see whether they stacked up.

"If we don't have a supply of something, the price goes up, and if we want to get the price down, we've got to have more supply and that's what this program is all about doing, encouraging more supply of power be it coal, gas, other types of power so that we can bring everybody's power prices down," Senator Canavan said.

"There's been 10 proposals that relate to coal-fired power. Not all these projects will necessarily receive government support but we've always said we don't care how new power is generated, as long as it helps bring down power prices and improve the reliability of our system.

"Fortunately right now we still have a young coal fired fleet here in Queensland but I'd love to see more investments in coal fired power here in North Queensland as well, particularly given that we don't have a base-load power station north of Rockhampton."

Mr Taylor said the proposals he received extended across the National Electricity Market (NEM), with a balanced mix of sources of generation including coal, gas and hydro.

"As recommended by the ACCC, the program is technology neutral and does not preference any type of firmed generation over another," Mr Taylor said.

"The program will provide financial support to develop firm generation capacity as part of the Australian Government's commitment to lowering electricity prices and increasing reliability in the system."

He said the Government would carefully consider all submissions received during the registrations of interest process before announcing the pipeline of projects, allowing them to bring targeted generation into the system.

"The strong response to the Underwriting New Generation Investments program by the energy industry proves there is no shortage of willingness to invest in Australia's future energy supply," he said.

In the government's public consultation paper, it said following the assessment of the formal proposal, a recommendation would be made to the Energy Minister on whether the project should be supported with the final decision on project support will be made by the Government.

Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Mark Butler said under the current government, electricity prices had gone up 15 per cent.

"Electricity futures markets still point to rising wholesale electricity prices this year and Scott Morrison's plan is to underwrite expensive and unnecessary new coal plants with billions of taxpayer dollars instead of supporting dispatchable, cheap and clean renewable investment," Mr Butler said.

"Labor has a plan for cheaper power and more renewables for all Australians.

"We will deliver 50 per cent of power from renewables by 2030, end the privatisation mess and better regulate power prices."