Federal Election 2019: Wide Bay decides

LNP candidate and incumbent Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien casts his vote in the 2019 Federal Election at Gympie South State School on Saturday morning.

LNP candidate and incumbent Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien casts his vote in the 2019 Federal Election at Gympie South State School on Saturday morning. Troy Jegers

ROLLING COVERAGE

11.30am - Llew O'Brien casts his vote in Gympie

LNP candidate and incumbent Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien cast his vote for the 2019 Federal Election surrounded by his family at Gympie South State School.

Mr O'Brien said he was "quietly confident” of being re-elected and he was hoping for a positive result on a national level.

"It has been an incredible honour to serve the people of Wide Bay for the past three years. That absolutely is the most important thing to say today,” Mr O'Brien said.

Llew O'Brien meets Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman outside Gympie South State School before casting his vote. Troy Jegers

1.30pm - Glenwood decides

JOHN Davis is volunteering outside Glenwood State School with his puppy Monty on behalf of Fraser Anning's Conservative Party.

He said he has had plenty of interest through the day.

"I've done volunteering now since 1992 and I'm very impressed with the policies of Fraser Anning.”

The first group he did volunteer work for was the Confederate Action Party.

He now volunteers for state and council elections as well as federal elections.

He has campaigned for One Nation but now feels Fraser Anning's party more closely represents his beliefs.

Sonia Fitzpatrick, volunteering for the United Australia Party, was on hand to chat with those casting their votes at Glenwood State School and in between was having a chat with Peter Norman, who was volunteering on behalf of Wide Bay's Labor hopeful Jason Scanes.

Glenwood residents Cathleen and Gregory Sloss voted at Glenwood State School today. Taxation was one of the biggest issues they considered ahead of voting.

12.40pm - Bauple ballots

IT'S been a busy day in Bauple with plenty of people dropping by the town's only polling booth.

Labor volunteer Karen Holmes said there had been a steady stream people since polls open led this morning.

Her husband, Alan Holmes, said usually about 350 people cast their votes in the small township.

SABRINA Spice and Craig Hewson voted at Bauple State School today, saying health and education were their number one issues as they have a young daughter, Amber, who has struggled with health issues since she was born.

12.09pm - Friendly rivalry

PROVING rivals can be friends, Lance Stone, handing out flyers for Labor's Jason Scanes and Jeffery Schmidt, handing out flyers for the LNP and Llew O'Brien, were sharing a laugh at Tiaro State School, where dozens of people have voted this morning.

Jeffery and Lance agreed that all those who attended had been very respectful to both of them.

"Most have already made up their minds how they want to vote,” Jeffery said

10.50am - Jason Scanes casts vote

WIDE Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes has voted at Maryborough's St Paul's along with his wife, Jackie.

He said he had been travelling around the different booths in the city to thank the volunteers who were supporting his run for office.

"I'm proud of what Labor stands for, a fair go for low and middle class workers, investing in people and looking after the elderly. That's what I'm about and that's what Labor is about.”

Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie. Carlie Walker

10.15am

DAWN Powell, in a distinctive royal blue shirt, volunteered to hand out fliers on behalf of Wide Bay's LNP candidate Llew O'Brien.

"I've been a member of the Liberal Party since 1980,” she said.

"I suppose it's their policies and the way I was brought up.”

Rebecca Norman and Jamie Dunn were handing out fliers on behalf of the United Australia Party. Rebecca said it was a great day to be part of the community and to talk to people.

Craig Armstrong was volunteering on behalf of the Greens at St Paul's.

"I think the interest is up more generally speaking for progressive parties.

Addressing things like climate change, inequality and tax evasion so we can properly fund public services is important to people.”

Craig is a former Wide Bay candidate for the party.

9.45am

Mary Rose and Cynthia Terelst both voted at Granville Community Kindergarten this morning.

One voted for Labor's Jason Scanes and the other for Daniel Bryar from the Greens.

Cynthia said it was climate, environmental and immigration issues the help her decide to vote for the Greens.

Mary Rose said it was family tradition that inspired her Labor Party vote.

Geoff Moller is handing out fliers for incumbent member Llew O'Brien at Granville Community Kindergarten.

"I do it every election for the last 50 old years from the old Nationals Party to the LNP,” he said.

"I've been with the National Party all my life and knew Warren Truss very well. I think Llew is doing a good job.”

ALL THE CANDIDATES, ALL THE DETAILS: Everything you need to know before you vote in Wide Bay

Polling booths remain open until 6pm for those who haven't yet voted in Wide Bay.

Here's where you can vote:

WIDE BAY

Amamoor:

Amamoor State School, Mary St

Bauple:

Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Rd

Boonooroo:

Boonooroo Hall, Eckert Rd

Boreen Point:

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde

Brooweena:

Brooweena State School, Lahey St

Chatsworth:

Chatsworth Community Hall, 3 Allen Rd

Cherbourg:

Cherbourg Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Ave

Cloyna:

Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd

Cooloola Cove:

Veterans and Community Hall, 1 Santa Maria Ct

Cooran:

Cooran State School, 31 James St

Cooroy:

Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall, 23-29 Maple St

Curra:

Curra Community Hall, 10-22 David Dr

Federal:

Federal State School, 40 Middle Creek Rd

Glenwood:

Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Rd

Goomboorian:

Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Rd

Goomeri:

Goomeri State School, 5 Munro St

Granville:

Granville Community Kindergarten, 162 Cambridge St

Greens Creek:

Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Rd

Gunalda:

Gunalda State School, King St

Gympie:

Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Rd

James Nash High School, 109 Myall St

Imbil:

Mary Valley State College, Yabba Creek Rd

Jones Hill:

Jones Hill State School, 21 McIntosh Creek Rd

Kandanga:

Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St

Kilkivan:

Kilkivan State School, 6 Council St

Kin Kin:

Kin Kin State School, 26-32 Main St

Kybong:

Lifestyle Villages, 1512 Bruce Hwy

Lower Wonga:

Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd

Maryborough:

Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Ave

Maryborough West State School, 149 North St

St Paul's Memorial Hall, 200 Adelaide St

Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St

Mothar Mountain:

Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Lot 374 Noosa Rd

Mungar:

Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd

Murgon:

Murgon PCYC, 40 Macalister St

Noosaville:

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd

Noosa Baptist Church Hall, 213 Weyba Rd

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd

Peregian Beach:

Peregian Beach Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St

Pie Creek:

Pie Creek Hall, 488 Eel Creek Rd

Pomona:

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve St

Rainbow Beach:

Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga St

Southside:

Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Rd

Sunshine Beach:

Sunshine Beach State School, 269 David Low Way

Tansey:

Tansey Hall, 35 Tansey Hall Rd

Tewantin:

Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd

Tewantin State School, 10 Werin St

Tiaro:

Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Tce

Tin Can Bay:

Tuncunba Hall, 20 Gympie Rd

Tinana:

Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd

Tinbeerwah:

Tinbeerwah Hall, 863 Sunrise Rd

Veteran:

Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Rd

Widgee:

Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd

Wolvi:

Wolvie State School, 936 Kin Kin Rd

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

- FRASER COAST VOTES: Rolling coverage of federal election 2019

- Federal Election 2019: Sunshine Coast decides