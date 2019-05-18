Full list of QLD polling locations

Voters in Townsville at the Pre-Poll ahead of the Federal Election

FIND out where your closest polling booth is in Queensland ahead of the Saturday 18 May 2019 federal election.

BLAIR

Brassall Congregational Church, 3 Jellicoe St, BRASSALL

Ipswich State High School, 1 Hunter St, BRASSALL

Oasis Church of Christ Bundamba, 25 Byrne St, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba State School, 221 Brisbane Rd, BUNDAMBA

Churchill State School, 264A Warwick Rd, CHURCHILL

Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Woodlinks State School, 7 Woodlinks Way, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Coominya State School, 7 Cornhill St, COOMINYA

Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, DEEBING HEIGHTS

Ipswich East State School, 18 Jacaranda St, EAST IPSWICH

Esk State School, 49 East St, ESK

Fernvale State School, 1605 Brisbane Valley Hwy, FERNVALE

City Hope Church, 332 Ripley Rd, RIPLEY

Glamorgan Vale State School, 750 Glamorgan Vale Rd, GLAMORGAN VALE

Grandchester State School, 35 School Rd, GRANDCHESTER

Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona-Haigslea Rd, HAIGSLEA

Ipswich Central State School, 2A Griffith Rd, IPSWICH

Karalee State School, 77 Arthur Summerville Rd, KARALEE

Mount Crosby State School, 541-561 Mount Crosby Rd, KARANA DOWNS

Kilcoy Memorial Hall, cnr McCauley St & Kennedy St, KILCOY

Leichhardt State School, 72 Samford Rd, LEICHHARDT

Lowood State High School, Prospect St, LOWOOD

Marburg State School, Louisa St, MARBURG

Minden State School, 1032 Lowood-Minden Rd, MINDEN

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall, 9 Main St North, MOORE

Mount Kilcoy State School, 251 Jenkinsons Rd, MOUNT KILCOY

Mount Tarampa State School, 9 Profkes Rd, MOUNT TARAMPA

Glebe Rd Kindergarten & Pre-school, 52 Glebe Rd, NEWTOWN

Trinity Uniting Church, 114 Jacaranda St, NORTH BOOVAL

Ipswich North State School, cnr Downs St & Fitzgibbon St, NORTH IPSWICH

Immaculate Heart School, 24 Old Toowoomba Rd, ONE MILE

Pine Mountain Public Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Rd, PINE MOUNTAIN

Raceview State School, 96 Wildey St, RACEVIEW

Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, RACEVIEW

St Joseph's Primary School,42 Pine Mountain Rd, NORTH IPSWICH

Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains State High School1, 36 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Riverview Community Centre1, 38 Old Ipswich Rd, RIVERVIEW

Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Rd, ROSEWOOD

Blair State School, Cribb St, SADLIERS CROSSING

Silkstone State School, Molloy St, SILKSTONE

Springfield Central State High School, 90 Parkland Dr, SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

Tarampa State School, 18 Manthey Rd, TARAMPA

Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Rd, TIVOLI

Toogoolawah State School, Gardner St, TOOGOOLAWAH

Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, WALLOON

Ipswich West State School, cnr Omar St & Keogh St, WEST IPSWICH

Amberley Girl Guides, 21 Wellington Rise, WILLOWBANK

Amberley District State School, 37 Deebing Creek Rd, YAMANTO

BONNER

Belmont State School, 1281 Old Cleveland Rd, CARINDALE

Gateway Church1, 374 Old Cleveland Rd, CARINDALE

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Salvation Army Hall, 202 Gallipoli Rd, CARINA HEIGHTS

Carina State School, 1413 Creek Rd, CARINDALE

Living Faith Uniting Church, 330 Pine Mountain Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST

Gumdale State School, 677 New Cleveland Rd, GUMDALE

Bayside Uniting Church, 420 Wondall Rd, MANLY WEST

Hemmant Scout Group, Doughboy Pde, HEMMANT

Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST

Lota State School, 27 Richard St, LOTA

Mackenzie State School, 950 Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, MACKENZIE

Manly-Lota RSL Memorial Hall, 184 Melville Tce, MANLY

Manly West State School, 226 Manly Rd, MANLY WEST

Mansfield State School, 174 Ham Rd, MANSFIELD

Citipointe Christian College, 322 Wecker Rd, CARINDALE

Nursery Road State Special School, 49 Nursery Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT

Mt Gravatt East State School, 35 Wecker Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST

St Mark's Uniting Church Hall, Cnr Springwood & Hicks St, MOUNT GRAVATT

Mt Gravatt State School, 1263 Logan Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT

Murarrie Progress Assn Community Hall, 10 Queensport Rd, MURARRIE

Rochedale State School, 694 Rochedale Rd, ROCHEDALE

Wynnum-Manly Alliance Church Hall, 60 Preston Rd, MANLY WEST

Tingalpa State School, 1546 Wynnum Rd, TINGALPA

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 152 Belmont Rd, TINGALPA

Upper Mt Gravatt State School, 1899 Logan Rd, UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT

Wishart State School, Morella St, WISHART

Wondall Heights State School, 260 Wondall Rd, MANLY WEST

St Peter's Anglican Church Hall, 86 Bride St, WYNNUM

Wynnum State School, 81 Boxgrove Ave, WYNNUM

Wynnum Christian Community Church, 161 Preston Rd, MANLY WEST

Wynnum West State School, 2036 Wynnum Rd, WYNNUM WEST

BOWMAN

Alexandra Hills State Primary School, 12 Princeton Ave, ALEXANDRA HILLS

Alexandra Hills High School, 3-27 Windemere Rd, ALEXANDRA HILLS

Amity Point Community Club, Wallum Creek Dr, AMITY POINT

Bay View State School, 77 Ziegenfusz Rd ,THORNLANDS

Birkdale State School, 74 Agnes St, BIRKDALE

Birkdale South State School, 451 Old Cleveland Rd, EBIRKDALE

Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Capalaba State College Senior Campus, 59 School Rd, CAPALABA

Capalaba State College Junior Campus, 150 Mt Cotton Rd, CAPALABA

Cleveland District High School, Russell St, CLEVELAND

Cleveland State School, 85-103 Queen St, CLEVELAND

Coochiemudlo Public Hall, 345 Victoria Pde South, COOCHIEMUDLO ISLAND

Coolnwynpin State School, 6 Telaska Ct, CAPALABA

Dunwich State Primary School, 37 Bingle Rd, DUNWICH

Hilliard State School, 106-110 Hanover Dr, ALEXANDRA HILLS

Macleay Island State School, 145-155 High Central Rd, MACLEAY ISLAND

Mt Cotton State School, 1246 Mt Cotton Rd, MOUNT COTTON

Ormiston State School, 82-110 Gordon St, ORMISTON

Point Lookout Bowls Club, 75 Dickson Way, POINT LOOKOUT

Redland Bay Community Hall, 5-9 Weinam St, REDLAND BAY

Redland Bay State School, 125-141 Gordon Rd, REDLAND BAY

Russell Island Recreation Hall, 1 Alison Cres, RUSSELL ISLAND

Thorneside Community Hall, 200-204 Mooroondu Rd, THORNESIDE

Thornlands State School, Panorama Dr, THORNLANDS

Redland District Special School, 51-53 Panorama Drive, THORNLANDS

Victoria Point State School, School Rd, VICTORIA POINT

Faith Lutheran College Redlands Junior School, 132 Link Rd, VICTORIA POINT

Victoria Point High School, 93-137 Benfer Rd, VICTORIA POINT

Vienna Woods State School, 12 Heffernan Rd, ALEXANDRA HILLS

Uniting Church Hall Wellington Point, 47 Marlborough Rd, WELLINGTON POINT

Wellington Point High School, 2-34 Badgen Rd, WELLINGTON POINT

BRISBANE

St John The Baptist Catholic Church, 133 South Pine Rd, ENOGGERA

Ascot State School, Pringle St, ASCOT

St Finbarr's Church Hall, 202 Waterworks Rd, ASHGROVE

Ashgrove State School, 31 Glory St, ASHGROVE

Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Clayfield College, 23 Gregory St, CLAYFIELD

Bar Jai Community Centre, 178 Alexandra Rd, CLAYFIELD

St Mark's Anglican Church, 103 Bonney Ave, CLAYFIELD

Oakleigh State School, Buxton St, ASHGROVE

St John's Anglican Church Hall, 185 Wardell St, ENOGGERA

St James College, 201 Boundary St, BRISBANE

St Carthages Church Hall, 115 Beaconsfield Tce, GORDON PARK

Wilston State School, 11 Primrose St, GRANGE

St Augustines Anglican Church, 56 Racecourse Rd, HAMILTON

St Johns Anglican Church Hall, 12 Burilda St, HENDRA

Ithaca Creek State School, 49 Lugg St, BARDON

Boys Brigade Hall, 100 Enoggera Tce, RED HILL

St Anne's Catholic Church Hall, 127 Nelson St, KALINGA

Kelvin Grove State College, 57 School St, KELVIN GROVE

Holy Cross School, 40 Morris St, WOOLOOWIN

Merthyr Uniting Church Hall, 52 Merthyr Rd, NEW FARM

Lavalla Centre, 58 Fernberg Rd, PADDINGTON

New Farm State School, cnr James St & Heal St, NEW FARM

Holy Spirit Hall, 36 Villiers St, NEW FARM

Newmarket State School, 15 Banks St, NEWMARKET

St Ambroses School, 23 Davidson St, NEWMARKET

Brisbane West Senior Citizens Club, 132 Latrobe Tce, PADDINGTON

Petrie Terrace State School, 40 Moreton St, PADDINGTON

Brisbane Central State School, cnr St Paul's Tce & Rogers St, SPRING HILL

Stafford State School, 314 Stafford Rd, STAFFORD

Everton Park High School, 668 Stafford Rd, EVERTON PARK

Blue Care Merriwee Court Activity Centre, 31 Jackson St, HAMILTON

St Columba's Primary School, 200 Kedron Brook Rd, WILSTON

Windsor State School, Harris Lane, WINDSOR

CAPRICORNIA

Allenstown State School, 13-33 Upper Dawson Rd, ALLENSTOWN

Alligator Creek State School, 50 Grasstree Rd, ALLIGATOR CREEK

Dundula State School, 1 Main St, BAKERS CREEK

Berserker Street State School, 128-140 Berserker St, BERSERKER

Carmila State School, 6A Carmila West Rd, CARMILA

Cawarral State School, 125 Annie Dr, CAWARRAL

Chelona State School, 13 Chelona-School Access Rd, CHELONA

Clermont Civic Centre, 21-25 Daintree St, CLERMONT

Collinsville State School, Devlin St, COLLINSVILLE

Dysart State School, 4 Garnham Dr, DYSART

Emmaus College Hall, 362 Yaamba Rd, NORMAN GARDENS

Emu Park State School, 26 Fountain St, EMU PARK

Eton State School, 10 Prospect St, ETON

Farnborough State School, 8 Hinz Ave, FARNBOROUGH

Finch Hatton State School, 86 Mackay Eungella Rd, FINCH HATTON

Frenchville State School, 225-237 Frenchville Rd, FRENCHVILLE

Glenden State School, 48 Gillham Tce, GLENDEN

Glenmore High School, 261 Farm St, KAWANA

Homebush State School, 1181 Homebush Rd, HOMEBUSH

Keppel Sands State School, 1325 Keppel Sands Rd, KEPPEL SANDS

Koumala State School, 10 Bull St, KOUMALA

Lakes Creek State School, 445 Paterson St, LAKES CREEK

Marian State School1, 37 Anzac Ave, MARIAN

Middlemount Community School, James Randell Dr, MIDDLEMOUNT

Mirani State School, 12 Maud St, MIRANI

Moranbah Community Centre, 89 Mills Avenue, MORANBAH

Mount Archer State School, 242 Thozet Rd, KOONGAL

Nebo State School, 34 Oxford St, NEBO

Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Rd, NORMAN GARDENS

North Rockhampton High School, 302-308 Berserker St, FRENCHVILLE

CQUniversity Ooralea Campus, 151 Boundary Rd, OORALEA

Park Avenue State School, 5-13 Main St, PARK AVENUE

QDAF Rockhampton Conference Centre, 25 Yeppoon Rd, PARKHURST

80 Denham St, 80 Denham St, ROCKHAMPTON CITY

St Peter's School, 170 Upper Dawson Rd, THE RANGE

Rockhampton State High School, 1 Campbell St, WANDAL

St Luke's Hall, 56-60 Broad St, SARINA

Swayneville State School, 952 Marlborough-Sarina Rd, SARINA

Taranganba State School, Taranganba Rd, TARANGANBA

The Caves State School, 1 Barmoya Rd, THE CAVES

Walkerston State School, 13 McColl St, WALKERSTON

Crescent Lagoon State School, 6 North St Ext, WEST ROCKHAMPTON

11 James St, 11 James St, YEPPOON

St Brendan's College, 139 Adelaide Park Rd, YEPPOON

DAWSON

Andergrove State School, 15 Fernleigh Ave, ANDERGROVE

Pioneer State High School, 221 Bedford Rd, ANDERGROVE

Annandale State School, 105-119 Yolanda Drcnr Oleander St, ANNANDALE

Townsville Grammar Junior School (Annandale Campus), 1 Brazier Dr, ANNANDALE

Burdekin Sports Club Hall, 142 Wickham St, AYR

Ayr East State School, 43-73 Ross St, AYR

Beaconsfield State School, 1 Nadina St, BEACONSFIELD

Bloomsbury State School, 8545 Bruce Hwy, BLOOMSBURY

Bowen Police-Citizens Youth Club, 2-24 Queens Rd, cnr Hay St, BOWEN

Brandon State School, 2-20 Drysdale St, BRANDON

Bucasia State School, 76 Kemp St, BUCASIA

Calen District State College, 38 McIntyre St, CALEN

Cannonvale State School, 58 Coral Esp, CANNONVALE

Coningsby State School, 1312 Bruce Hwy, MACKAY

Cungulla Recreational Fishing & Social Club, 15-19 Frank Randall Dr, CUNGULLA

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School, 30 Rosewood Dr, RURAL VIEW

Farleigh State School, Lot 1, Chidlow St, FARLEIGH

Giru Branch QCWA Hall, 9 Carey St, GIRU

Glenella State School, 35-55 Hill End Rd, GLENELLA

Hamilton Island Resort, HAMILTON ISLAND

Hampden State School, 2880 Bruce Hwy, KUTTABUL

St Colman's Catholic School, 94-100 Eleventh Ave, HOME HILL

Jarvisfield State School, 516 Rita Island Rd, JARVISFIELD

Kalamia State School, 39 Lilliesmere Rd, KALAMIA

Mackay Central State School, 251 Alfred St, MACKAY

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, 4 Canberra St, NORTH MACKAY

Mercy College (Mackay), 2 Penn Stcnr Juliet St, MACKAY

Victoria Park State School, 15 Goldsmith Stcnr Shakespeare St, MACKAY

Mackay West State School, 2 Brooks St, WEST MACKAY

Merinda State School, 2-24 Bergl St, MERINDA

Fitzgerald State School, 54 Norris Rd, NORTH MACKAY

Emmanuel Catholic Primary School, 35-49 Baxter Dr, MOUNT PLEASANT

Nome District Rural Fire Brigade Hall, 2 Alligator Creek Rd, ALLIGATOR CREEK

Oonoonba State School, 83 Fairfield Waters Dr, IDALIA

St Catherine's Catholic College (Primary Campus), 96 Renwick Rd, PROSERPINE

Queens Beach State School, 39 Tracey St, BOWEN

Seaforth Community Hall, 3 Prince Charles Ave, SEAFORTH

Slade Point State School, 362 Slade Point Rd, SLADE POINT

Wulguru State School, 2 Haldane St, WULGURU

DICKSON

All Saints Parish Primary School, 4 Fahey Rd, EALBANY CREEK

Albany Creek State School, 696 Albany Creek Rd, ALBANY CREEK

Albany Creek State High School, cnr Old Northern Rd & Albany Forest Dr, ALBANY CREEK

Albany Hills State School, 118-130 Keong Rd, ALBANY CREEK

PCYC Hills District1, 35A Olearia St, WEVERTON HILLS

Bray Park State School, 5 Hopetoun St, BRAY PARK

Bray Park State High School, 27-37 Lavarack Rd, BRAY PARK

The Church of the Resurrection, 30 Ridley Rd, BRIDGEMAN DOWNS

Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Cedar Creek Public Hall, cnr Andrews Rd & Woods Rd, CLOSEBURN

Dayboro State School, 58 McKenzie St, DAYBORO

South Pine Community Church, 12 Eatons Crossing Rd, EATONS HILL

Eatons Hill State School, 9-21 Marilyn Tce, EATONS HILL

Prince of Peace Lutheran College (Senior Campus), 25 Henderson Road, EVERTON HILLS

All Saints Arana Hills, 86 Cobbity Cres, ARANA HILLS

Patricks Road State School, 238-256 Patricks Rd, FERNY HILLS

Grovely State School, 200 Dawson Pde, KEPERRA

Kallangur State School, 139 School Rd, KALLANGUR

Kallangur Community Centre, 1480 Anzac Ave, KALLANGUR

Kruger HallPenson Park, 24 Ann St, KALLANGUR

Kurwongbah State School, 2-16 Eacham St, PETRIE

Lawnton State School, 44-60 Todds Rd, LAWNTON

McDowall State School, 1018 Rode Rd, MCDOWALL

Northside Christian College, 151 Flockton St, EVERTON PARK

Mt Nebo State School, 1918 Mount Nebo Rd, MOUNT NEBO

Undurba State School, 59 Ogg Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS

Living Faith Lutheran Primary School, 50 Brays Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS

Petrie School of Arts Hall, 1018 Anzac Ave, PETRIE

Samford Community Centre, 23 School Rd, SAMFORD VILLAGE

Samford Farmers Hall, 30 Main St, SAMFORD VILLAGE

Pine Rivers State High School, 535 Gympie Rd, STRATHPINE

Strathpine West State School, 16-20 Garbala Dr, STRATHPINE

Genesis College, 10 Youngs Crossing Rd, WARNER

Pendicup Community Centre, 365 Samsonvale Rd, WARNER

FADDEN

St Peter's Lutheran Church Hall, 187 Alberton Rd, ALBERTON

Arundel State School, 185 Napper Rd, ARUNDEL

Arundel Community Centre, Napper Rd, ARUNDEL

Presbyterian Church, 132 Allied Dr, ARUNDEL

Biggera Waters State School, 2 Morala Ave, BIGGERA WATERS

Ormeau State School, 29 Mirambeena Dr, PIMPAMA

Coombabah State School, 164-172 Oxley Dr, COOMBABAH

Coombabah High School, 550 Pine Ridge Rd, COOMBABAH

Coomera State School, Dreamworld Pkwy, COOMERA

Coomera Rivers State School, 81-87 Finnegan Way, COOMERA

Labrador Memorial Senior Citizens Centre, 370 Marine Pde, LABRADOR

Helensvale State School, 8 Lindfield Rd, HELENSVALE

Helensvale High School, 243 Discovery Dr, HELENSVALE

Banksia Park Hall, 27 Crescent Ave, HOPE ISLAND

Kids Academy Hope Island, 12 Halcyon Way, HOPE ISLAND

Jacobs Well Community Centre, 27 Bay Dr, JACOBS WELL

Labrador State School, Turpin Rd, LABRADOR

Norfolk Village State School, 83 Halfway Dr, ORMEAU

Ormeau Woods High School, 148 Goldmine Rd, ORMEAU

Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD

Pacific Pines High School, 15 Archipelago St, PACIFIC PINES

Jubilee Primary School, 34 Manra Way, PACIFIC PINES

Marj Shipman Community Centre, 91 Hansford Rd, COOMBABAH

Pimpama State School, 9 Hotham Creek Rd, PIMPAMA

Pimpama State Primary College, cnr Dixon Dr & Cunningham Dr Nth, PIMPAMA

Runaway Bay Community Centre, Lae Dr, RUNAWAY BAY

Southport State High School, 75 Smith St, SOUTHPORT

Southport Church of Christ, Cnr Olsen Ave & Griffith Way, SOUTHPORT

Gaven State School, 212 Universal St, OXENFORD

Woongoolba State School, 1219 Stapylton-Jacobs Well Rd, WOONGOOLBA

FAIRFAX

Bli Bli State School, 12-38 School Rd, BLI BLI

St Mark's Anglican Church Hall, 7 Main St, BUDERIM

Gumnuts Childcare Centre, 58-60 Buderim Pines Dr, BUDERIM

Immanuel Lutheran College, 126 Wises Rd, BUDERIM

Lakeshore Community Church of Chris, t1 Lakeshore Ave, BUDERIM

Eden Lea Retirement Village, 10 Townsend Rd, BUDERIM

Nambour Special School, 70 Windsor Rd, BURNSIDE

Coolum State School, cnr School Rd & Yandina-Coolum Rd, COOLUM BEACH

Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall, 22 Elizabeth St, COOLUM BEACH

Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre, 2 Fifth Ave, MAROOCHYDORE

Diddillibah Hall, 658 Diddillibah Rd, DIDDILLIBAH

Eumundi State School, 22 Caplick Way, EUMUNDI

Sunshine Coast Grammar School, 372 Mons Rd, FOREST GLEN

Kenilworth Community Hall, 3726 Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, KENILWORTH

Kuluin State School, 41 Tallow Wood Dr, KULUIN

Kureelpa Public Hall, 2-4 Jewett Rd, KUREELPA

Mapleton State School, 24 Flaxton Dr, MAPLETON

Maroochydore High School, 160 Maroochydore Rd, MAROOCHYDORE

Millwell Road Community Centre, 11 Millwell Rd, MAROOCHYDORE

Mooloolaba State School, 15 Meta St, MOOLOOLABA

Mount Coolum Day Care Centre, 30 Suncoast Beach Rd, MOUNT COOLUM

Mountain Creek State School, 51 Lady Musgrave Dr, MOUNTAIN CREEK

Brightwater State School, 20 Dianella Dr, MOUNTAIN CREEK

Mudjimba Community Hall, 41 Cottonwood St, MUDJIMBA

Nambour State College, 1 Carroll St, NAMBOUR

Nambour Heights Bowls Club, 54 Isabella Ave, NAMBOUR

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE

North Arm State School, 130 North Arm-Yandina Creek Rd, NORTH ARM

Pacific Paradise State School, 14 Menzies Dr, PACIFIC PARADISE

Peregian Springs State School, 191 The Ave, PEREGIAN SPRINGS

Chancellor State College (Primary), Scholars Dr, SIPPY DOWNS

Siena College, 60 Sippy Downs Dr, SIPPY DOWNS

Woombye State School, 95 Pine Grove Rd, WOOMBYE

Yandina School of Arts hall, 11 Farrell St, YANDINA

FISHER

Edge Early Learning, 134 Beerburrum St, AROONA

Beerburrum School of Arts Hall, 7 Anzac Ave, BEERBURRUM

Beerwah Community Hall, 25 Peachester Rd, BEERWAH

Kawana Community Hall, 30 Nanyima St, BUDDINA

CCSA Hall, 1 Nutley St, CALOUNDRA

Unity College, 47 Lomond Cres, CALOUNDRA WEST

Conondale State School, 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, CONONDALE

Currimundi State School, 17 Buderim St, CURRIMUNDI

Talara Primary College, 24 Talara St, CURRIMUNDI

Eudlo Public Hall, 19 Rosebed St, EUDLO

Glasshouse Mountains State School, 58 Coonowrin Rd, GLASSHOUSE MOUNTAINS

Glenview State School, 6 Leeding Rd, GLENVIEW

Golden Beach State School, 34 Gregory St, GOLDEN BEACH

Kawana Waters State College1, 19 Sportsmans Pde, BOKARINA

Landsborough State School, 41 Gympie St, LANDSBOROUGH

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain, 2A Keneland Dr, LITTLE MOUNTAIN

Maleny State School, 16 Bunya St, MALENY

Pacific Lutheran College, Woodlands Blvd, MERIDAN PLAINS

Meridan Plains State College, 214 Parklands Blvd, MERIDAN PLAINS

Early Learning Centre, 2 Jarrah St, MINYAMA

Montville State School, 149-157 Main St, MONTVILLE

Mooloolaba State School, 15 Meta St, MOOLOOLABA

Mooloolah State School, 48 King Rd, MOOLOOLAH VALLEY

Palmwoods State School, 111 Palmwoods-Montville Rd, PALMWOODS

Peachester Hall, 960 Peachester Rd, PEACHESTER

Caloundra City Private School, 200 Pelican Waters Blvd, PELICAN WATERS

Chancellor State College (Primary), Scholars Dr, SIPPY DOWNS

Siena College, 60 Sippy Downs Dr, SIPPY DOWNS

Life Church, 6 Kawana Island Blvd, WARANA

Witta Recreational Club, 351 Witta Rd, WITTA

Woombye State School, 95 Pine Grove Rd, WOOMBYE

FLYNN

Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd, AGNES WATER

Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall, 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd, ALTON DOWNS

Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Rd, AMBROSE

Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd, AVONDALE

Wartburg State School, 585 Coast Rd, BAFFLE CREEK

Bajool State School, 60 Toonda St, BAJOOL

Banana State School, 36 Bramston St, BANANA

Baralaba State School, 1 Power St, BARALABA

Baree School of Arts, 2-4 Creek St, BAREE

Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Rd, BENARABY

Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick St, BIGGENDEN

Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St, BILOELA

Blackwater State School, 43 Wey St, BLACKWATER

Bluff State School, 32 Main St, BLUFF

Bororen State School, 1 Kent St, BOROREN

Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Hwy, BOULDERCOMBE

Boyne Tannum Community Centre, cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave, BOYNE ISLAND

Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Rd, BOYNE VALLEY

Bullyard State School, 2358 Bucca Rd, BULLYARD

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH

Calliope State School, 14 Stirrat St, CALLIOPE

Capella State High School, 35-45 Gordon St, CAPELLA

Chanel College1, 1 Paterson St, WEST GLADSTONE

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse, Harvey Rd, CLINTON

Duaringa State School, 1 Charlotte St, DUARINGA

Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd, DURONG SOUTH

Eidsvold Community Hall, 39 Moreton St, EIDSVOLD

Shopfront, 59 Clermont St, EMERALD

Emerald North State School, Campbell St, EMERALD

Denison State School, 16 Gray St, EMERALD

Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St, GAYNDAH

Gin Gin State School, 13 May St, GIN GIN

Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland St, GLADSTONE

Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa St, SOUTH GLADSTONE

Gladstone West State School, cnr Boles St & Breslin St, WEST GLADSTONE

Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd, GOOBURRUM

Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St, GRACEMERE

Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd, GRACEMERE

Jambin State School, cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways Rd, JAMBIN

Uniting Church Hall, 1 Uniting Place, TELINA

Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield st, MIRIAM VALE

Mondure Public Hall, 12 McConnell Way, MONDURE

Monto State High School, 1 Mouatt St, MONTO

Moore Park Community Hall, Club Ave, MOORE PARK

Mount Larcom State School, Raglan St, MOUNT LARCOM

Mount Morgan School of Arts, 33 Morgan St, MOUNT MORGAN

Mount Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman St, MOUNT PERRY

Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott St, MOURA

Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow St, MULGILDIE

Mundubbera QCWA Hall, 79 Lyons St, MUNDUBBERA

Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd, OAKWOOD

Proston Town Hall, Rodney St, PROSTON

Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd, RIDGELANDS

Rolleston State School, 16 Warrijo St, ROLLESTON

Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James Street, ROSEDALE

Rubyvale Public Hall, 7 Burridge Rd, RUBYVALE

Sapphire Community Hall, Rethammel Rd, SAPPHIRE

St Peter's Church Hall, 50 J Hickey Ave, CLINTON

Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd, SHARON

Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd, SOUTH KOLAN

Springsure State School, 55 Eclipse St, SPRINGSURE

Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St, STANWELL

Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Dr, TANNUM SANDS

Taroom State School, 5 Taroom St, TAROOM

Thangool State School, 58 Aerodrome Rd, THANGOOL

Theodore RSL Hall, 30 The Boulevard, THEODORE

Tieri State School, Bottlebrush Lane, TIERI

Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St, WALLAVILLE

Wondai Memorial Hall, cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St, WONDAI

TBA - Woorabinda, TBC, WOORABINDA

Wowan State School, Don St, WOWAN

Yandaran State School, 12 School Lane, YANDARAN

Yarwun State School, 35 Butler St, YARWUN

FORDE

Beenleigh State School, 22 James St, BEENLEIGH

Bethania Community Centre, 88 Station Rd, BETHANIA

Boronia Heights State School, 194 Middle Rd, BORONIA HEIGHTS

Ormeau State School, 29 Mirambeena Dr, PIMPAMA

Carbrook State School, 511-535 Beenleigh-Redland Bay Rd, CARBROOK

Cedar Creek State School, 1A Chardon Bridge Rd, CEDAR CREEK

Coomera Springs State School, 225 Old Coach Rd, UPPER COOMERA

Chisholm Catholic College, 204 California Creek Rd, CORNUBIA

Eagleby State School, cnr Herses Rd & Fryar Rd, EAGLEBY

Eagleby South State School, cnr Fryar Rd & River Hills Rd, EAGLEBY

Edens Landing State School, 1 Jamie Nicolson Ave, EDENS LANDING

Kimberley Park State School, 6 Floret St, SHAILER PARK

Logan Reserve State School, 369-379 School Rd, LOGAN RESERVE

Logan Village State School, 25 North St, LOGAN VILLAGE

Loganholme State School, Wandilla Cres, LOGANHOLME

Loganlea State High School, 16-22 Neridah St, LOGANLEA

Marsden State High School, 106 Muchow Rd, WATERFORD WEST

Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, MEADOWBROOK

Mount Warren Park State School, 125 Mt Warren Blvd, MOUNT WARREN PARK

Norfolk Village State School, 83 Halfway Dr, ORMEAU

Bright Horizons Childcare, 1 Landsdowne Dr, ORMEAU HILLS

Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD

Park Ridge State High School, 14-30 Lancewood St, PARK RIDGE

Pimpama State School, 9 Hotham Creek Rd, PIMPAMA

Shailer Park State High School, 3-9 Leaf St, SHAILER PARK

Shailer Park State School, Bulwarna St, SHAILER PARK

Daisy Hill State School, 20-50 Daisy Hill Rd, DAISY HILL

Tudor Park Activity Centre, 71-78 Clarks Rd, LOGANHOLME

Highland Reserve State School, 570 Reserve Rd, UPPER COOMERA

Upper Coomera State College1, 37 Reserve Rd, UPPER COOMERA

Waterford State School, 40 Nerang St, WATERFORD

Waterford West State School, 3-15 John St, WATERFORD WEST

Windaroo State School, 300 Mt Warren Blvd, MOUNT WARREN PARK

Windaroo Valley High School, 240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd, WINDAROO

GRIFFITH

Bulimba Senior Citizens' Hall, 1 Barramul St, BULIMBA

Brisbane City HallKing George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

St John's Anglican Church, 171 Oxford St, BULIMBA

Bulimba State School, 271 Oxford St, BULIMBA

St Phillips Anglican Church, 115 Cornwall St, ANNERLEY

Camp Hill State School, 676 Old Cleveland Rd, CAMP HILL

St Oliver Plunkett Church, 21 Beauvardia St, CANNON HILL

Cannon Hill School of Arts, 958 Wynnum Rd, CANNON HILL

Mayfield State School, 37 Paget St, CARINA

Salvation Army Hall, 202 Gallipoli Rd, CARINA HEIGHTS

Carina State School, 1413 Creek Rd, CARINDALE

Coorparoo State School, 327 Old Cleveland Rd, COORPAROO

Faith Works Uniting Community, 9 York St, COORPAROO

Goodstart Childcare Coorparoo, 402 Cavendish Rd, COORPAROO

St Ita's School, cnr Pope St & Waterview Tce, DUTTON PARK

St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 554 Vulture St, EAST BRISBANE

Living Faith Uniting Church, 330 Pine Mountain Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST

Greenslopes Baptist Church, cnr 39 Dunellan St & Henry St, GREENSLOPES

Greenslopes State School, 559 Logan Rd, GREENSLOPES

St Francis' Church Hall, 47 Dornoch Tce, WEST END

Holland Park State School, 59 Abbotsleigh Rd, HOLLAND PARK

Loreto College Coorparoo, 415 Cavendish Rd, COORPAROO

Seville Road State School, cnr Oates Ave & Roscoe St, HOLLAND PARK

Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST

Kangaroo Point Uniting Church, 46 Linton St, KANGAROO POINT

Anglican Parish Church, 706 Wynnum Rd, MORNINGSIDE

Morningside State School, 67 Pashen St, MORNINGSIDE

Mt Gravatt East State School, 35 Wecker Rd, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST

Murarrie Progress Assn Community Hall, 10 Queensport Rd, MURARRIE

Norman Park State School, 53 Hipwood St, NORMAN PARK

Faith Works Uniting Community - Norman Park, 177 Bennetts Rd, NORMAN PARK

Seven Hills State School, 152 D'Arcy Rd, SEVEN HILLS

Brisbane State High School, 150 Vulture St, SOUTH BRISBANE

St James Parish Hall1, 65 Old Cleveland Rd, COORPAROO

West End State School, 24 Vulture St, WEST END

Whites Hill College, 138 Burn St, CAMP HILL

Lutheran Church Hall, 12 Hawthorne St, WOOLLOONGABBA

GROOM

Biddeston State School, 2425 Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd, BIDDESTON

Bowenville State School, Irvingdale St, BOWENVILLE

Brookstead State School, 30A Ware St, BROOKSTEAD

Cambooya State School, 6 Harrow St, CAMBOOYA

Centenary Heights High School, 60 Ramsay St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Concordia College Martin Luther Campus, 402 Hume St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Darling Heights State School, Wuth St, DARLING HEIGHTS

Drayton State School, 55 Brisbane St, DRAYTON

Fairview Heights State School, 75 McDougall St, WILSONTON

Gabbinbar State School, 189 Stenner St, CENTENARY HEIGHTS

Geham State School, 9625 New England Hwy, GEHAM

Glenvale State School, 224 Glenvale Rd, GLENVALE

Goombungee State School, 52 Mocatta St, GOOMBUNGEE

Gowrie State School, Old Homebush Rd, GOWRIE JUNCTION

Emu Creek State School, 14534 New England Hwy, GREENMOUNT EAST

Harlaxton State School, 110 Ruthven St, HARLAXTON

Harlaxton Community Hall, Gleeson Cres, HARLAXTON

Harristown State High School, 341-367 South St, HARRISTOWN

Toowoomba Philharmonic Society, 7 Mathews St, HARRISTOWN

Toowoomba Community Baptist Church, 100 Glenvale Rd, HARRISTOWN

Highfields State School, 10459 New England Hwy, HIGHFIELDS

Highfields State Secondary College, 10 O'Brien Rd, HIGHFIELDS

Mary MacKillop School, 75 Highfields Rd, HIGHFIELDS

Jondaryan State School, 10 Scott Rd, JONDARYAN

Highlands Christian College, 505 Hume St, KEARNEYS SPRING

Kingsthorpe State School, 50 Goombungee Rd, KINGSTHORPE

Kulpi State School, 9 Beckman Rd, KULPI

Meringandan State School, Meringandan-Shirley Rd, MERINGANDAN

Middle Ridge State School, 203 Spring St, MIDDLE RIDGE

Toowoomba Bridge Club, 55 Stuart St, HARLAXTON

Mount Tyson State School, Main St, MOUNT TYSON

Newtown State School, 24 Albert St, NEWTOWN

Oakey State High School Assembly Hall, 1 Campbell St, OAKEY

Pittsworth Function Centre, 42 Hume St, PITTSWORTH

Quinalow State School, 1/5 Progress St, QUINALOW

Rangeville State School K Block Hall, 32A High St, RANGEVILLE

St Josephs College, 54 James St, RANGEVILLE

Rockville State School, 3 Holberton St, ROCKVILLE

Southbrook Central State School, 1 School Rd, SOUTHBROOK

Fairholme College, 40 Wirra Wirra St, EAST TOOWOOMBA

St Lukes Hall, 590 Ruthven St, TOOWOOMBA CITY

Toowoomba East State School, cnr Arthur St and Mary St, EAST TOOWOOMBA

Holy Name Parish Hall, 188 Bridge St, TOOWOOMBA CITY

Greek Orthodox Hall, 240 Hume St, SOUTH TOOWOOMBA

Toowoomba North State School, cnr Taylor St & Mort St, TOOWOOMBA CITY

Good Shepherd Lutheran Hall, 23 Glenvale Rd, HARRISTOWN

Sacred Heart School, 263 Tor St, WILSONTON

Wellcamp State School, 609 Drayton-Wellcamp Rd, WELLCAMP

Bunkers Hill State School Hall, 315 Bunkers Hill School Rd, WESTBROOK

Wilsonton State School, 429 Bridge St, WILSONTON

Wilsonton High School, 275 North St, WILSONTON HEIGHTS

Wyreema State School, 12 High St, WYREEMA

HERBERT

Aitkenvale State School, 67 Wotton St, AITKENVALE

Progress Association Hall, Progress Rd, ALICE RIVER

Annandale State School, 105-119 Yolanda Drcnr Oleander St, ANNANDALE

Townsville Grammar Junior School (Annandale Campus), 1 Brazier Dr, ANNANDALE

Magnetic Island Bowls Club, 18 Marine Parade, ARCADIA

Belgian Gardens State School, 43 Potts St, BELGIAN GARDENS

Bluewater State School, Buckby St, BLUEWATER

Thuringowa State High School, South Vickers Rd, CONDON

Cranbrook State School, 20 Alice St, CRANBROOK

Currajong State School, 140 Palmerston St, GULLIVER

St Peter's Church Hall, Ralston St, WEST END

St Anthony's Catholic College Secondary Campus, Cnr Veales Rd & Joanne St, DEERAGUN

HLT (Sir George Kneipp Auditorium), HLT Sir George Kneipp Auditorium, James Cook University, DOUGLAS

Garbutt State School, 76 Chandler St, GARBUTT

Heatley State School, 410 Fulham Rd, HEATLEY

Hermit Park State School, Surrey St, HYDE PARK

Corcoran Park Netball Association Hall, Gleeson St, HERMIT PARK

Kelso State School, Yvette St, KELSO

Kirwan State School, 21 Burnda St, KIRWAN

Greenwood Park Sporting Complex, Lot 3 Thuringowa Dr, KIRWAN

Kirwan State High School, Hudson St, KIRWAN

Brothers TSV Football Club, High Vista Park, 488 Bayswater Rd, MOUNT LOUISA

North Shore Community Centre, The Green.10 Iris La, BURDELL

Mundingburra State School, 77 Ross River Rd, MUNDINGBURRA

Magnetic Island State School, Mandalay Ave, NELLY BAY

Bohlevale State School, Bohlevale School Rd, BOHLE

Townsville Central State School, Warburton St, NORTH WARD

Northern Beaches High School, Meranti St, DEERAGUN

Police Community Youth Club, Mango Ave, PALM ISLAND

Pimlico State High School, 55-77 Fulham Rd, PIMLICO

Railway Estate State School, 39 Railway Ave, RAILWAY ESTATE

Rasmussen State School, 19 Allambie La, RASMUSSEN

Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Goodstart Early Learning Centre, 246-250 Riverside Blvd, DOUGLAS

Weir State School, Ross River Rd, KIRWAN

Townsville South State School, 78 Tully St, SOUTH TOWNSVILLE

Vincent State School, 280 Palmerston St, VINCENT

The Willows State School, Bilberry St, KIRWAN

HINKLER

Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, ALLOWAY

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Hwy, APPLE TREE CREEK

Avoca Church of Christ, 56 Twyford St, AVOCA

Bargara St Peter's Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, BARGARA

Coral Coast Christian Church, 596 Windermere Rd, INNES PARK

Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Hwy, BOOYAL

Branyan Road State School Hall, 430 Branyan Dr, BRANYAN

Level 1, 2 Maryborough St, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall, 18 Queen St, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, BUNDABERG SOUTH

Bundaberg West State School Hall, Steffensen St, BUNDABERG WEST

Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, BURNETT HEADS

Burrum Heads Community Hall, cnr Howard St & Burrum Heads Rd, BURRUM HEADS

Childers Isis Community Stadium, Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St,

CHILDERS

Cordalba State School, John St, CORDALBA

Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, ELLIOTT HEADS

Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, GIVELDA

Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, GOODWOOD

Howard State School, 108 William St, HOWARD

Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, KALKIE

Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, KAWUNGAN

Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, KEPNOCK

Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, SVENSSON HEIGHTS

Hervey Bay PCYC, 9 O'Rourke St, PIALBA

Hervey Bay State High School Sports Complex, Old Maryborough Rd, PIALBA

River Heads Progress Assoc Community Hall, 47 Ariadne St, RIVER HEADS

Thabeban State School Hall, 270 Goodwood Rd, THABEBAN

Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, TOOGOOM

Torbanlea State School, Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, TORBANLEA

Torquay State School, Tavistock St, TORQUAY

Urangan Point State School, 44-58 Miller St, URANGAN

Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert St, URANGAN

Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN

Hervey Bay TAFE College, 45-97 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN

Walkervale State School, 46A Hurst St, WALKERVALE

Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, WOODGATE

Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, WOONGARRA

Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, DUNDOWRAN

KENNEDY

Progress Association Hall, Progress Rd, ALICE RIVER

Aloomba State School, 25-29 Nielsen St, ALOOMBA

St Marys Anglican Church, 36-38 Alice St, ATHERTON

Atherton State High School, 30-90 Maunds Rd, ATHERTON

Babinda RSL, 26 School St, BABINDA

St Therese's School, 135-167 Robert Rd, BENTLEY PARK

Biboohra State School, 2 Petersen St, BIBOOHRA

Boulia State School, Templeton St, BOULIA

Cardwell State School, 43 Victoria St, CARDWELL

Regional Council Chambers, 12-14 Mosman St, CHARTERS TOWERS

Central State School, 39-47 High St, CHARTERS TOWERS

Chillagoe State School, 9 Cathedral St, CHILLAGOE

Cloncurry State School, 31-47 Daintree St, CLONCURRY

Croydon State School, 49 Brown St, CROYDON

Dimbulah State School, 48-50 Kennedy St, DIMBULAH

Doomadgee State School, Doomadgee Rd, DOOMADGEE

East Palmerston Community Hall, Palmerston Hwy, EAST PALMERSTON

PCYC Edmonton Leisure Centre, 10 Walker Rd, EDMONTON

El Arish State School, 28 Chauvel St, EL ARISH

Flying Fish Point State School, 1 Maud St, FLYING FISH POINT

Forrest Beach State School, 40 Pandanus St, FORREST BEACH

Garradunga Community Hall, 197 Garradunga Rd, GARRADUNGA

Georgetown State School, 20 High St, GEORGETOWN

Goondi Combined Sports Club, 2-8 Leichhardt St, GoondiINNISFAIL

Gordonvale State School, 26 George St, GORDONVALE

Halifax State School, 17 Victoria Tce, HALIFAX

Happy Valley State School, 25-31 Brilliant St, MOUNT ISA

Healy State School, 5-9 Thomson Rd, MOUNT ISA

Herberton Shire Hall, 8 William St, HERBERTON

Hughenden RSL, 17 Flinders St, HUGHENDEN

Ingham State School, 28 McIlwraith St, INGHAM

Tyto Conference and Events Centre, 73-75 McIlwraith St, INGHAM

Innisfail State College, 45 Flying Fish Point Rd, INNISFAIL

Innisfail East State School, 92 Mourilyan Rd, INNISFAIL

Innisfail State School, 7 Emily St, INNISFAIL

Julatten State School, 1141 Euluma Creek Rd, JULATTEN

Julia Creek State School, 13 Burke st, JULIA CREEK

Kairi State School, 2 McGeehan Rd, KAIRI

Spinifex State College (Senior Campus), 145-163 Able Smith Pde, MOUNT ISA

Karumba State School, 5 Yappar St, KARUMBA

Kennedy State School, 161 Kennedy Creek Rd, KENNEDY

Kurrimine Beach Progress Association Hall, 919 Murdering Point Rd, KURRIMINE BEACH

Long Pocket CWA Hall, 2346 Ingham-Abergowrie Rd, LONG POCKET

Lower Tully State School, 6 Collins Rd, LOWER TULLY

Lucinda Coast Guard, 19 Patterson Pde, LUCINDA

Macknade State School, 79 Farrell Dr, MACKNADE

Malanda State School, 24 Mary St, MALANDA

Mareeba State School Assembly Hall, 3/37 Constance St, MAREEBA

Mareeba RSL, 88 Byrnes St, MAREEBA

Mareeba State High School, 17-37 Jasper St, MAREEBA

Mcdonnell Creek State School, 69273 Bruce Hwy, MCDONNELL CREEK

Mena Creek State School, 10 Mena Creek Rd, MENA CREEK

Millaa Millaa State School, 1 Beech St, MILLAA MILLAA

Miriwinni State School, 3 Whitman St, MIRRIWINNI

Mission Beach Progress Hall, 53 Porters Prmnde, MISSION BEACH

Mornington Island PCYCL, ardil St, GUNUNA

Mount Garnet CWA Hall, 16 Garnet St, MOUNT GARNET

Central State School Library, 49 Miles St, MOUNT ISA

Mourilyan State School Library, 34 Mourilyan Harbour Rd, MOURILYAN

Murray Upper State School, 1 Middle Murray Rd, MURRAY UPPER

Mutchilba State School, 33 Masterson St, MUTCHILBA

Normanton Shire Hall, 99 Landsborough St, NORMANTON

Pentland State School, 18 Mill Rd, PENTLAND

Charters Towers Choristers Hall, 35 York St, CHARTERS TOWERS

Ravenshoe State School, Moore St, RAVENSHOE

Ravenswood State School, 37 School St, RAVENSWOOD

Richmond Shire Hall, 50 Goldring St, RICHMOND

Richmond Hill State School, 36-42 Baker St, CHARTERS TOWERS

Rollingstone State School, 3 Tealby St, ROLLINGSTONE

Silkwood State School, 318 Silkwood Japoon Rd, SILKWOOD

Barkly Highway State School, 3-17 Bougainville St, MOUNT ISA

South Johnstone State School, 2 East Ave, SOUTH JOHNSTONE

South Mission Beach Community Hall, South Mission Beach Rd, SOUTH MISSION BEACH

Sunset State School, 30 Abel Smith Pde, SUNSET

Tolga State School, 35-55 Main St, TOLGA

Toobanna State School, 49049 Bruce Hwy, TOOBANNA

Trebonne State School, 11 Stone River Rd, TREBONNE

Shop Front Tully, 45 Bryant St, TULLY

Tully State High School, 59337 Bruce Hwy, TULLY

Victoria Plantation State School, 244 Forrest Beach Rd, VICTORIA ESTATE

Walkamin State School, 40 Wattle St, WALKAMIN

Woodstock State School, 54 Woodstock Ave, WOODSTOCK

Wulguru State School, 2 Haldane St, WULGURU

Yarrabah State School, Gribble St, YARRABAH

Yungaburra State School, 4 Maple St, YUNGABURRA

LEICHHARDT

Aurukun Justice Centre, 518 Wuungkan Lane, AURUKUN

Bamaga Junior School, NPA State CollegeAnu st, BAMAGA

St Mary's Catholic College, 53-63 Anderson Rd, WOREE

St Therese's School, 135-167 Robert Rd, BENTLEY PARK

Wujal Wujal CDEP Centre, 1 Hartwig St, WUJAL WUJAL

Brinsmead Community Hall, 85 Loridan Dr, BRINSMEAD

Cairns State High School, Creswell Hall, Grafton St, CAIRNS NORTH

Cairns West State School, 163 Hoare St, MANUNDA

Caravonica State School, Lot 3 Kamerunga Rd, CARAVONICA

Clifton Beach Community Hall, Edward Mann Park, 13 Clifton Rd, CLIFTON BEACH

Coen CampusCape York Aboriginal Academy, Peninsula Developmental Rd, COEN

Cooktown Events Centre, 3 May St, COOKTOWN

Daintree State School, 4-8 Dagmar St, DAINTREE

Alexandra Bay State School, 1630 Cape Tribulation Rd, DIWAN

Our Lady Help Of Christians School, 18 Balaclava Rd, EARLVILLE

Edge Hill State School, 254 Pease St, EDGE HILL

Freshwater State School, 10 Corkill St, FRESHWATER

Holloways Beach Community Hall, Syd Granville Park, 65 Oleander St, HOLLOWAYS BEACH

Hope Vale Business Precinct, Cape York Aboriginal Shire Council, 1 Muni St, HOPE VALE

Ngurapai Sports Complex, 43 Nawie St, HORN ISLAND

St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Parish, 450-462 Kamerunga Road, KAMERUNGA

Trinity Anglican School, Poolwood Rd, KEWARRA BEACH

Kowanyama State School, 345 Kowanyama St, KOWANYAMA

Kuranda CWA Hall, 20 Thongon St, KURANDA

Lockhart State School, Senior Girls Room, Puchewoo St, LOCKHART RIVER

Machans Beach State School, 61 Machan St, MACHANS BEACH

Trinity Bay State High School, 26 Hoare St, MANUNDA

Miallo State School, Miallo Rd, MIALLO

Balaclava State School, 418 Mulgrave Rd, MOOROOBOOL

Mossman State School, 30-34 Front St, MOSSMAN

Susie Madua Conference Centre, 320 Wa-Tyne St, NAPRANUM

Palm Cove Surf Club, 135 Williams Esp, PALM COVE

Parramatta State School, 128-134 Mulgrave Rd, PARRAMATTA PARK

Pormpuraaw Justice Centre, Pormpuraaw St, PORMPURAAW

Port Douglas Community Hall, 13-29 Mowbray St, PORT DOUGLAS

Redlynch State College, Jungarra Rd, REDLYNCH

James Cook University, McGregor Rd, SMITHFIELD

Stratford Community Hall, 15 Kamerunga Rd, STRATFORD

Tamwoy Community Hall, 2-4 Olandi St, THURSDAY ISLAND

Anglican Parish Hall, 124 Douglas St, THURSDAY ISLAND

Trinity Beach State School, Wewak St, TRINITY BEACH

Holy Cross Catholic School, Reed Rd, TRINITY PARK

Weipa Storm Surge Shelter, 1 Hibberd Dr, WEIPA

White Rock State School, 114 Progress Rd, WHITE ROCK

Whitfield State School, 42-74 McManus St, WHITFIELD

Wonga Beach State School, 48 Snapper Island Dr, WONGA BEACH

Woree State High School, 42-80 Windarra St, WOREE

Yorkeys Knob State School, 26-38 Clinton St, YORKEYS KNOB

LILLEY

Aspley Special School, 751 Zillmere Rd, ASPLEY

Aspley East State School, 31 Helena St, ASPLEY

Aspley State School, cnr Maundrell Tce & Horn Rd, ASPLEY

Earnshaw State College, cnr Earnshaw Rd & Tufnell Rd, BANYO

Boondall State School, cnr Sandgate Rd & Roscommon Rd, BOONDALL

Brighton State School, 2 North Rd, BRIGHTON

Nashville State School, cnr Baskerville & Douglas St, BRIGHTON

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Centrepoint Church, 240 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE

All Saints Anglican Church, 501 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE

Burnie Brae Centre, 60 Kuran St, CHERMSIDE

Craigslea State High School, 685 Hamilton Rd, CHERMSIDE WEST

Sandgate State High School, 41 Braun St, DEAGON

Everton Park State School, 1 Deakin St, EVERTON PARK

Geebung State School, 250 Newman Rd, GEEBUNG

St Anne's Catholic Church Hall, 127 Nelson St, KALINGA

Kedron State School, Leckie Rd, KEDRON

Little Flower Church Hall, 66 Turner Rd, KEDRON

McDowall State School, 1018 Rode Rd, MCDOWALL

Northside Christian College, 151 Flockton St, EVERTON PARK

Northgate State High School, 128 Amelia St, NUNDAH

Nudgee School of Arts, 61 Hayden St, NUDGEE

PCYC Zillmere, 340 Zillmere Rd, ZILLMERE

Nundah State School, 41 Bage St, NUNDAH

Nundah Activity Centre, 15 Jenner St, NUNDAH

St Francis Anglican Church Hall, 68 Cavendish St, NUNDAH

Sandgate State School, 54 Rainbow St, SANDGATE

Shorncliffe State School, 29 Yundah St, SHORNCLIFFE

Somerset Hills State School, 233 Kitchener Rd, STAFFORD HEIGHTS

Stafford State School, 314 Stafford Rd, STAFFORD

Queen of Apostles School, 10 Thuruna St, STAFFORD

Stafford Heights State School, 95 Redwood St, STAFFORD HEIGHTS

Everton Park High School, 668 Stafford Rd, EVERTON PARK

Taigum State School, 266 Handford Rd, TAIGUM

Virginia State School, 1678 Sandgate Rd, VIRGINIA

Chermside Kedron Community Church, cnr Gympie Rd & Rode Rd, CHERMSIDE

Zillmere State School, 70 Murphy Rd, ZILLMERE

Zillmere Community Centre, 54 Handford Rd, ZILLMERE

LONGMAN

Banksia Beach State School, 133 Sunderland Dr, BANKSIA BEACH

Beachmere Community Hall, 5 Progress Ave, BEACHMERE

Volunteer Marine Rescue Bribie Island, 4 Marine Pde, BELLARA

Bribie Island Recreation Hall, 156 First Ave, BONGAREE

Burpengary Community Complex, 111 Station Rd, BURPENGARY

Burpengary East Community & Cultural Complex, cnr Maitland St and Old Bay Rd, BURPENGARY EAST

Burpengary Meadows State School, 153 Rowley Rd, BURPENGARY

Hope Community Baptist Church, 72 Pitt Rd, BURPENGARY

Burpengary State School, 35 Station Rd, BURPENGARY

Caboolture Memorial Hall, 61-65 King St, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture State High School, 1-57 Lee St, CABOOLTURE

Australian Christian College - Moreton, 34 Cottrill Rd, CABOOLTURE

Caboolture Special School, 50-80 Torrens Rd, CABOOLTURE SOUTH

Tullawong State High School, 22-70 Del Rosso Rd, CABOOLTURE

Dakabin State High School, 255-267 Marsden Rd, DAKABIN

Donnybrook Community Hall, 55 Alice St, DONNYBROOK

Elimbah State School, 10-20 School Rd, ELIMBAH

Kallangur State School, 139 School Rd, KALLANGUR

Kallangur Community Centre, 1480 Anzac Ave, KALLANGUR

Kruger HallPenson Park, 24 Ann St, KALLANGUR

Morayfield State High School, 70 Visentin Rd, MORAYFIELD

Morayfield East State School, 107 Graham Rd, MORAYFIELD

Minimbah State School, cnr Minimbah Dr & Walkers Rd, MORAYFIELD

Mount Mee Public Hall, 1370 Mt Mee Rd, MOUNT MEE

Narangba State School, 2-20 School Rd, NARANGBA

Narangba Sporting Complex, 164-168 Harris Ave, NARANGBA

Narangba Valley State School, 59-85 Creekside Dr, NARANGBA

Ningi Community Hall, 1320-1336 Bribie Island Rd, NINGI

Sandstone Point Community and Sports Complex, 202 Bestmann Rd, SANDSTONE POINT

Toorbul Community Hall, 158 Esplanade, TOORBUL

Farmers Assembly Hall, 704 Caboolture River Rd, UPPER CABOOLTURE

Wamuran Community Hall, 1046-1052 D'Aguilar Hwy, WAMURAN

Woodford P-10 State School, 171 Archer St, WOODFORD

Bribie Island Surf Life Saving Club, 2 First Ave, WOORIM

MCPHERSON

St Benedict's Catholic Community Hall, 2 Wallaby Dr, MUDGEERABA

Burleigh Heads State School, Lower Gold Coast Hwy, BURLEIGH HEADS

R.S.L. Hall, 8 Sixth Ave, BURLEIGH HEADS

Burleigh Waters Community Centre, 131 Christine Ave, BURLEIGH WATERS

Senior Citizens Centre, 2 Gerrard St, COOLANGATTA

Currumbin Primary School, 6 Phillip St, CURRUMBIN

Currumbin Valley State School, 1233 Currumbin Creek Rd, CURRUMBIN VALLEY

Elanora Community Centre, Galleon Way, CURRUMBIN WATERS

Elanora State School, K P McGrath Dr, ELANORA

Elanora State High School, cnr Avocado St & Nineteenth Ave, ELANORA

Coolangatta State School, Stapylton St, COOLANGATTA

Albert Waterways Community Centre, 61 Sunshine Blvd, MERMAID WATERS

Merrimac State School, 2 Boowaggan Rd, MERRIMAC

Merrimac State High School, 3-31 Dunlop Ct, MERMAID WATERS

Miami State School, 18-36 Oceanic Dr, MERMAID WATERS

Mudgeeraba Creek State School, 1-9 Hardys Rd, MUDGEERABA

Share-N-Care Centre, 31 Tenth Ave, PALM BEACH

Palm Beach State School, 13-19 Nineteenth Ave, PALM BEACH

Palm Beach-Currumbin State High School, Thrower Dr, PALM BEACH

King's Christian College, 68 Gemvale Rd, REEDY CREEK

Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 10 Gemvale Rd, REEDY CREEK

Robina State School, 1-13 Killarney Ave, ROBINA

Newlife Uniting Church, 4 Greenwich Ct, ROBINA

Robina High School, 1 Investigator Dr, ROBINA

Mudgeeraba State School, 32-48 Old Coach Rd, MUDGEERABA

Tallebudgera State School, 492 Guineas Creek Rd, TALLEBUDGERA

Tallebudgera Valley Community Hall, 611 Tallebudgera Creek Rd, TALLEBUDGERA VALLEY

Tugun Village Community Centre, 414 Coolangatta Rd, TUGUN

Varsity College (Middle and Senior Campus), 198 Varsity Pde, VARSITY LAKES

Varsity College (Junior School), Christine Ave, VARSITY LAKES

Varsity Lakes Community Resource Centre, 20 Mattocks Rd, VARSITY LAKES

Mudgeeraba Showground, 115 Mudgeeraba Rd, WORONGARY

MARANOA

Allora Senior Citizens Centre, 18 Drayton St, ALLORA

Alpha State School, 11 Milton St, ALPHA

Amiens State School, 1337 Amiens Rd, AMIENS

Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Hwy, APPLETHORPE

Aramac State School, 69 Porter St, ARAMAC

Augathella State School, Cavanagh St, AUGATHELLA

Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd, BALLANDEAN

Barcaldine State School, 1 Gidyea St, BARCALDINE

Bell State School, 90 Dennis St, BELL

Blackall Memorial Hall, 12 Short St, BLACKALL

Blackbutt State School, 25 Crofton St, BLACKBUTT

Bollon State School, 60 Main St, BOLLON

Brigalow State School, 24409 Warrego Hwy, BRIGALOW

Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd, BROADWATER

Cecil Plains State School, 41-47 Taylor St, CECIL PLAINS

Charleville Town Hall, cnr Wills St & Edward St, CHARLEVILLE

Charleville High School, cnr Hunter St & Partridge St, CHARLEVILLE

St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Middle St, CHINCHILLA

Chinchilla Burstows Lodge, 98 Boyd St, CHINCHILLA

Clifton State School, 1 Tooth St, CLIFTON

Condamine State School, Kennedy St, CONDAMINE

Coolabunia State School, cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary St, COOLABUNIA

Cooyar State School, 16 Gracey St, COOYAR

Crows Nest Community RSL Centre, 22a-30 William St, CROWS NEST

Paroo Shire Council Hall, 3 Jane St, CUNNAMULLA

Dalby Central State School, 155 Cunningham St, DALBY

Our Lady of the Southern Cross, 2 Nicholson St, DALBY

Dalby South State School, cnr Bunya St & Owen St, DALBY

Dalby Church of Christ Hall, cnr Nicholson St & Moreton St, DALBY

Dalveen Hall, 38 Pine Cres, DALVEEN

Dirranbandi State School, 55 Jane St, DIRRANBANDI

Drillham State School, 13 Jardine St, DRILLHAM

Dulacca State School, North Rd, DULACCA

Eukey Public Hall, 1212 Eukey Rd, EUKEY

Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mount Stirling Rd, GLEN APLIN

Goomburra Public Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, GOOMBURRA

St Mary's Primary School, 14 Brisbane St, GOONDIWINDI

River View Function Centre, 68 Elizabeth Dr, GOONDIWINDI

Haden State School, 1520 Haden-Crows Nest Rd, HADEN

Ilfracombe State School, 20 McMaster Dr, ILFRACOMBE

Inglewood Civic Centre, 18 Elizabeth St, INGLEWOOD

Injune P-10 State School, 1 Fourth Ave, INJUNE

Inverlaw Farmers Hall, 1136 Kingaroy-Burrandown Rd, INVERLAW

Jandowae Memorial Hall, 38 George St, JANDOWAE

Jericho State School, 1 Pasteur St, JERICHO

Jimbour State School, 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Rd, JIMBOUR

Kaimkillenbun State School, Messenger St, KAIMKILLENBUN

Killarney Senior Citizens Centre, 11 Ailanthus St, KILLARNEY

Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, KINGAROY

St John's Lutheran School, 84-94 Ivy St, KINGAROY

Kogan Community Centre, High St, KOGAN

Kumbia State School, 22 Bell St, KUMBIA

Leyburn State School, 34 Peter St, LEYBURN

Longreach Civic & Cultural Centre, 96A Eagle St, LONGREACH

Macalister QCWA Hall, 20649 Warrego Hwy, MACALISTER

Tanduringie Primary School, 28-32 Tanduringie Rd, PIMPIMBUDGEE

Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor St, MARYVALE

Deuchar-Massie Public Hall, 12 Massie-Bony Mountain Rd, MASSIE

Meandarra State School, Sara St, MEANDARRA

Leichhardt Centre, 29 Dawson St, MILES

Millmerran State School, 19 Simmons St, MILLMERRAN

Mitchell Shire Hall, 2-6 Cambridge St, MITCHELL

Moonie State School, 11305 Moonie Hwy, MOONIE

Morven State School, Albert St, MORVEN

Mungindi Community Pre-School, 92-100 Barwon St, MUNGINDI NSW

Murrays Bridge State School, 1378 Warwick-Killarney Rd, MURRAYS BRIDGE

Nanango State High School, 54 Elk St, NANANGO

Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St, NANANGO

Nobby State School, 7 Davenport St, NOBBY

Perseverance Public Hall, 10 Perseverance Hall Rd, PERSEVERANCE

Pilton State School, 24 Pilton Valley Rd, PILTON

Pratten Public Hall, 101 White St, PRATTEN

Quilpie State College, cnr Boonkai St & Chulungra St, QUILPIE

Roma/Bungil Cultural Centre, 57 Bungil St, ROMA

Roma State College Junior Campus, 28 Bowen St, ROMA

St George State School Hall, cnr Alfred St & Grey St, ST GEORGE

St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 2 Corundum St, STANTHORPE

Stanthorpe Baptist Church, Cnr Railway & Hillcrest St, STANTHORPE

Surat State School, 55 Robert St, SURAT

Taabinga State School, 2 Rae St, KINGAROY

Talwood State School, 17 Recreation St, TALWOOD

Tambo State School, 16 Mitchell St, TAMBO

Tara State School, 22 Binnie St, TARA

Texas Memorial Hall, 50 High St, TEXAS

Thallon State School, 15 Henry St, THALLON

Thargomindah State School, 1 Dowling St, THARGOMINDAH

The Gums State School, 12051 Surat Development Rd, THE GUMS

The Summit State School, 34 Taggarts Rd, THE SUMMIT

Toobeah Kindergarten, cnr Barwon Hwy & Minnel Rd, TOOBEAH

Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St, WALLANGARRA

Wallumbilla State School, 22 High St, WALLUMBILLA

Wandoan Community and Cultural Centre, 6 Henderson Rd, WANDOAN

Warra State School, Robinson St, WARRA

Warwick Indoor Recreational & Aquatic Centre, 23-31 Palmerin St, WARWICK

Warwick East State School, 45 Fitzroy St, WARWICK

Warwick Showgrounds, 18 Kingsford St, WARWICK

Warwick West State School, 17 George St, WARWICK

Winton Neighbourhood Centre, 75 Elderslie St, WINTON

Wooroolin State School, 34 Frederick St, WOOROOLIN

Yangan School Of Arts Hall, 7-9 King St, YANGAN

Yarraman P-9 State School, 17 John St, YARRAMAN

Yelarbon State School, 17 Eena St, YELARBON

Yuleba Memorial Hall, 23 Garden St, YULEBA

MONCRIEFF

Ashmore State School, 92-122 Currumburra Rd, ASHMORE

Trinity Lutheran Primary School, 251 Cotlew St, ASHMORE

Bellevue Park State School, 20 Sapium Rd, ASHMORE

Benowa State High School, Mediterranean Dr, BENOWA

Broadbeach State School, 187 Old Burleigh Rd, BROADBEACH

Broadbeach Senior Citizens Centre, 23 T E Peters Dr, BROADBEACH WATERS

Gold Coast City Council Chambers, 135 Bundall Rd, BUNDALL

Burleigh Heads State School, Lower Gold Coast Hwy, BURLEIGH HEADS

R.S.L. Hall, 8 Sixth Ave, BURLEIGH HEADS

Emmanuel College, 17 Birmingham Rd, CARRARA

William Duncan State Primary, 114 Alexander Dr, HIGHLAND PARK

Surfers Paradise State School, St Andrews Ave, SURFERS PARADISE

Keebra Park State High School, Anne St, SOUTHPORT

Main Beach Pavillion, Macarthur Pde, MAIN BEACH

Mermaid Beach Community Centre, 2439 Gold Coast Hwy, MERMAID BEACH

Albert Waterways Community Centre, 61 Sunshine Blvd, MERMAID WATERS

Merrimac State School, 2 Boowaggan Rd, MERRIMAC

Merrimac State High School, 3-31 Dunlop Ct, MERMAID WATERS

Miami State High School, Great Hall Dr, MIAMI

Miami State School, 18-36 Oceanic Dr, MERMAID WATERS

Nerang State School, 3 Nerang St, NERANG

Earle Haven, 62 Lawrence Dr, NERANG

Nerang Police & Citizens Youth Club, 33 Cayuga St, NERANG

Nerang State High School, 1-35 Weedons Rd, NERANG

Newlife Uniting Church, 4 Greenwich Ct, ROBINA

Southport Community Centre, 6 Lawson St, SOUTHPORT

Crosslife Baptist Church, cnr Eugaree St & Nerang St, SOUTHPORT

Southport State High School, 75 Smith St, SOUTHPORT

Southport Church of Christ, Cnr Olsen Ave & Griffith Way, SOUTHPORT

3200 Surfers Paradise Blvd, 3200 Surfers Paradise Blvd, SURFERS PARADISE

Worongary State School, 2 Delta Cove Dr, WORONGARY

MORETON

Acacia Ridge State School, Nyngam St, ACACIA RIDGE

Watson Road State School, 210 Watson Rd, ACACIA RIDGE

Our Lady's Catholic College, 15 Chester Rd, ANNERLEY

Church of Christ Hall, 459 Annerley Rd, ANNERLEY

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq, 64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

St Phillips Anglican Church, 115 Cornwall St, ANNERLEY

Milpera State High School, 2 Parker St, CHELMER

Coopers Plains State School, 61 Orange Grove Rd, COOPERS PLAINS

St Aidan's Anglican Girls School, 11 Ruthven St, CORINDA

Corinda State School, 330 Cliveden Ave, CORINDA

Eight Mile Plains State School, 480 Underwood Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS

Fairfield Christian Family Church Hall, 51 Cross St, FAIRFIELD

Graceville State School, 170 Oxley Rd, GRACEVILLE

Graceville Presbyterian Church, 12 Bank Road, GRACEVILLE

Marshall Road State School, 20 Kurts St, HOLLAND PARK WEST

Junction Park State School, 50 Waldheim St, ANNERLEY

Kuraby State School, 1523 Beenleigh Rd, KURABY

Kuraby District Community Hall, 1490 Beenleigh Road, Svoboda ParkKURABY

Macgregor High School, 29 Blackwattle St, MACGREGOR

Macgregor State School, 370 McCullough St, SUNNYBANK

St Brendans Church Moorooka, 27 Hawtree Street, MOOROOKA

Moorooka State School, 274 Beaudesert Rd, MOOROOKA

Clifton Hill Scout Hall, 118 Vendale Ave, MOOROOKA

Oxley Senior Citizens' Hall, 86 Oxley Station Rd, OXLEY

Oxley State School, 26 Bannerman St, OXLEY

Robertson State School, 688 Musgrave Rd, ROBERTSON

Rocklea State School, 19 Elmes Rd, ROCKLEA

Runcorn State School, 646 Beenleigh Rd, SUNNYBANK

Runcorn High School, 132 Hill Rd, RUNCORN

Runcorn Heights State School, 200 Nemies Rd, RUNCORN

Salisbury State School, 19 Cripps St, SALISBURY

Sherwood State School, cnr Oxley Rd & Sherwood Rd, SHERWOOD

Sunnybank State High School, Boorman St, SUNNYBANK

Sunnybank Hills State School, 77 Symons Rd, SUNNYBANK HILLS

Fijian Uniting Church Pavillion Hall, 29 Cracknell Rd, ANNERLEY

Wellers Hill-Tarragindi Uniting Church, 24 Pope St, TARRAGINDI

Upper Mt Gravatt State School, 1899 Logan Rd, UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT

Warrigal Road State School, 312 Warrigal Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS

Wellers Hill State School, 190 Toohey Rd, TARRAGINDI

Yeronga State School, 122 Park Rd, YERONGA

St Sebastians School, 141 Kadumba St, YERONGA

OXLEY

St Augustines College, 50 St Augustines Dr, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Augusta State School, 60-100 Brittains Rd, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Kruger State School, 170 Kruger Pde, BELLBIRD PARK

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Camira State School, 184-202 Old Logan Rd, CAMIRA

Carole Park State School, 260 Waterford Rd, WACOL

Collingwood Park State School, 12-16 Burrel St, COLLINGWOOD PARK

Darra State School, 12 Winslow St, DARRA

Durack State School, 69 Inala Ave, DURACK

Forest Lake State School, 8 Kauri Pl, FOREST LAKE

Forest Lake Uniting Church, 528 Waterford Rd, ELLEN GROVE

Forest Lake State High School, cnr High St & Forest Lake Blvd, FOREST LAKE

Grand Ave State School, cnr Centennial Way & Grand Ave, FOREST LAKE

Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Rd, GAILES

St Francis Xavier School, 6 Church St, GOODNA

Inala State School, 99 Glenala Rd, INALA

St Mark's Catholic Primary School, 92 Lilac St, INALA

Jamboree Heights State School, 35 Beanland St, JAMBOREE HEIGHTS

Jindalee State School, 114 Burrendah Rd, JINDALEE

Darra/Jindalee Catholic Parish Hall, 111 Yallambee Rd, JINDALEE

Middle Park State School, 27 MacFarlane St, MIDDLE PARK

Good News Lutheran School, 49 Horizon Dr, MIDDLE PARK

Mount Ommaney Special School, 94 Capitol Dr, MOUNT OMMANEY

Oxley Senior Citizens' Hall, 86 Oxley Station Rd, OXLEY

Oxley State School, 26 Bannerman St, OXLEY

Pallara State School, 39 Ritchie Rd, PALLARA

Redbank State School, 9 Brisbane Rd, REDBANK

Redbank Plains State School, 39-53 School Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains State High School, 136 Willow Rd, REDBANK PLAINS

Kruger Parade Baptist Church, 2 Henderson St, REDBANK

Richlands East State School, 99 Poinsettia St, INALA

Serviceton South State School, 59 Lorikeet St, INALA

ISEE Church, 308 Seventeen Mile Rocks Rd, SEVENTEEN MILE ROCKS

Woodcrest State College, 38 Nev Smith Dr, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Lakes State School, 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

PETRIE

Aspley Special School, 751 Zillmere Rd, ASPLEY

Aspley East State School, 31 Helena St, ASPLEY

Aspley State School, cnr Maundrell Tce & Horn Rd, ASPLEY

Bald Hills State School, 2156 Gympie Rd, BALD HILLS

Bracken Ridge Uniting Church, cnr Pellinore Rd & Bracken St, BRACKEN RIDGE

Bracken Ridge State School, 1 Binburra St, BRACKEN RIDGE

Norris Road State School, 28 Greenore St, BRACKEN RIDGE

The Church of the Resurrection, 30 Ridley Rd, BRIDGEMAN DOWNS

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Burpengary East Community & Cultural Complex, cnr Maitland St and Old Bay Rd, BURPENGARY EAST

Clontarf Beach State School, 91 Elizabeth Ave, CLONTARF

Citipointe Redcliffe, 195 Elizabeth Ave, CLONTARF

Deception Bay Community Hall, cnr Ewart St and Bayview Tce, DECEPTION BAY

Deception Bay State High School, 19-57 Phillip Pde, DECEPTION BAY

Deception Bay North State School, 33-49 Old Bay Rd, DECEPTION BAY

Fitzgibbon Community Centre, 545 Roghan Rd, FITZGIBBON

Griffin State School, 19 Wesley Rd, GRIFFIN

Kippa-Ring State School, 400 Elizabeth Ave, KIPPA-RING

244 Anzac Ave, 244 Anzac Ave, KIPPA-RING

Hercules Road State School, cnr Hercules Rd & Anzac Ave, KIPPA-RING

Mango Hill Community Centre, Danzy Buchanan Park, Chermside Rd, MANGO HILL

Mango Hill State School, 39 Bonnet Parade, MANGO HILL

Humpybong State School, cnr Ernest St & Mabel St, MARGATE

Moreton Downs State School, 101 Parsons Blvd, DECEPTION BAY

Undurba State School, 59 Ogg Rd, MURRUMBA DOWNS

North Lakes State College, 1 The Corso, NORTH LAKES

Bounty Boulevard State School, 190 Bounty Boulevard, NORTH LAKES

Redcliffe State High School, cnr Oxley Ave & Klinger Rd, REDCLIFFE

Redcliffe Senior Citizens Centre, 401 Oxley Ave, REDCLIFFE

Southern Cross Catholic College1, 10 Nottingham St, KIPPA-RING

Scarborough State School, 47 Eversleigh Rd, SCARBOROUGH

Redcliffe First Settlement Lodge 28772 Seaville Ave, SCARBOROUGH

Taigum State School, 266 Handford Rd, TAIGUM

Woody Point Memorial Hall, cnr Oxley Ave & Hornibrook Esp, WOODY POINT

Holy Cross Parish Hall, cnr Victoria Ave & Collins St, WOODY POINT

RANKIN

Algester State School, 19 Endiandra St, ALGESTER

St Stephens School, 156 Ridgewood Rd, ALGESTER

Berrinba East State School, 165 Bardon Rd, BERRINBA

Boronia Heights State School, 194 Middle Rd, BORONIA HEIGHTS

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Browns Plains State School, 1-29 Mayfair Dr, BROWNS PLAINS

Burrowes State School, 41-69 Third Ave, MARSDEN

Calamvale Community College, 11 Hamish St, CALAMVALE

Koala Calamvale Childcare Centre, 56 Kameruka St, CALAMVALE

Chatswood Hills State School, 21-35 Raleigh St, SPRINGWOOD

Crestmead State School, 27-61 Augusta St, CRESTMEAD

St Francis College, 64 Julie St, CRESTMEAD

Eight Mile Plains State School, 480 Underwood Rd, EIGHT MILE PLAINS

Kidi Kingdom Childcare Centre, 16 Sweetgum St, HILLCREST

Kingston State School, 50 Juers St, KINGSTON

Kuraby State School, 1523 Beenleigh Rd, KURABY

Mabel Park State High School, 72-116 Paradise Rd, SLACKS CREEK

Marsden State High School, 106 Muchow Rd, WATERFORD WEST

Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, MEADOWBROOK

Regents Park State School, 42-60 Emerald Dr, REGENTS PARK

Rochedale State School, 694 Rochedale Rd, ROCHEDALE

Underwood Park Hall, 982 Underwood Rd, PRIESTDALE

Runcorn Heights State School, 200 Nemies Rd, RUNCORN

Daisy Hill State School, 20-50 Daisy Hill Rd, DAISY HILL

Springwood Central State School, 26-34 Dennis Rd, SPRINGWOOD

Springwood State High School, 202 Springwood Rd, SPRINGWOOD

Springwood Road State School, 94-120 Springwood Rd, ROCHEDALE SOUTH

Stretton State College Illaweena Campus, 226 Illaweena St, STRETTON

Woodridge State High School, 323 Wembley Rd, WOODRIDGE

Harris Fields State School, 10-38 Smith St, WOODRIDGE

Woodridge North State School, 3/11 Arthur St, WOODRIDGE

Yugumbir State School, 163-189 Vansittart Rd, REGENTS PARK

RYAN

Ashgrove State School, 31 Glory St, ASHGROVE

Scout Association of Qld, 32 Dixon St, AUCHENFLOWER

St Joseph's School, 41 The Drive, BARDON

Bellbowrie Community Church, 3077 Moggill Rd, BELLBOWRIE

Brisbane City Hall, King George Sq64 Adelaide St, BRISBANE CITY

Brookfield State School, 18 Boscombe Rd, BROOKFIELD

Chapel Hill State School, 20 Ironbark Rd, CHAPEL HILL

Chapel Hill Uniting Church, 9 Chapel Hill Rd, CHAPEL HILL

Oakleigh State School, Buxton St, ASHGROVE

St John's Anglican Church Hall, 185 Wardell St, ENOGGERA

Ferny Grove State School, Finvoy St, FERNY GROVE

Fig Tree Pocket State School, 72 Cubberla St, FIG TREE POCKET

Mitchelton & Districts Senior Citizens Centre, 30 Tel-El-Kebir St, MITCHELTON

Grovely State School, 200 Dawson Pde, KEPERRA

Indooroopilly Uniting Church, 74 Station Rd, INDOOROOPILLY

St Andrew's Anglican Church, 89 Fairley St, INDOOROOPILLY

Indooroopilly State School, 426 Moggill Rd, INDOOROOPILLY

Ironside State School, 2 Hawken Dr, ST LUCIA

Kenmore State School, 2052 Moggill Rd, KENMORE

Kenmore South State School, 16 Kersley Rd, KENMORE

Baptist Church Hall, 980 Samford Rd, KEPERRA

Lavalla Centre, 58 Fernberg Rd, PADDINGTON

Mitchelton State School, 47 Glen Retreat Rd, MITCHELTON

Moggill State School, 3417 Moggill Rd, MOGGILL

Grovely Scout Hall, 170 Blaker Rd, MITCHELTON

Pullenvale State School, 120 Grandview Rd, PULLENVALE

Rainworth State School, 185 Boundary Rd, BARDON

St Lucia Hall, 27 Guilfoyle St, ST LUCIA

The Gap State School, 1111 Waterworks Rd, THE GAP

Payne Road State School, 171 Payne Rd, THE GAP

Hilder Road State School, Kaloma Rd, THE GAP

Toowong Uniting Church, 82 Sherwood Rd, TOOWONG

Qld Academy SMT, 78 Bywong St, TOOWONG

Upper Brookfield State School, 496 Upper Brookfield Rd, UPPER BROOKFIELD

St Andrew's Catholic Primary School, 89 Hogarth Rd, FERNY GROVE

WIDE BAY

Amamoor State School, Mary St, AMAMOOR

Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, MARYBOROUGH

Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Rd, BAUPLE

Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Ave, MARYBOROUGH

Boonooroo Hall, Eckert Rd, BOONOOROO

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, BOREEN POINT

Brooweena State School, Lahey St, BROOWEENA

Chatsworth Community Hal, l3 Allen Rd, CHATSWORTH

Cherbourg Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Ave, CHERBOURG

Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, CLOYNA

Veterans & Community Hall, 1 Santa Maria Ct, COOLOOLA COVE

Cooran State School, 31 James St, COORAN

Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall, 23-29 Maple St, COOROY

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Rd, GYMPIE

Curra Community Hall, 10-22 David Dr, CURRA

Federal State School, 40 Middle Creek Rd, FEDERAL

Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Rd, GLENWOOD

Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Rd, GOOMBOORIAN

Goomeri State School, 5 Munro St, GOOMERI

Granville Community Kindergarten, 162 Cambridge St, GRANVILLE

Gunalda State School, King St, GUNALDA

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St, GYMPIE

Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Rd, GREENS CREEK

James Nash High School, 109 Myall St, GYMPIE

Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend, GYMPIE

Mary Valley State College, Yabba Creek Rd, IMBIL

Jones Hill State School, 21 McIntosh Creek Rd, JONES HILL

Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, KANDANGA

Kilkivan State School, 6 Council St, KILKIVAN

Kin Kin State School, 26-32 Main St, KIN KIN

Lifestyle Villages, 1513 Bruce Hwy, KYBONG

Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd, LOWER WONGA

St Paul's Memorial Hall, 200 Adelaide St, MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough West State School, 149 North St, MARYBOROUGH

Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Lot 374 Noosa Rd, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN

Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, MUNGAR

Murgon PCYC, 40 Macalister St, MURGON

Sunshine Beach State School, 269 David Low Way, SUNSHINE BEACH

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Peregian Beach Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St, PEREGIAN BEACH

Pie Creek Hall, 488 Eel Creek Rd, PIE CREEK

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve St, POMONA

Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga St, RAINBOW BEACH

Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Rd, SOUTHSIDE

Tansey Hall, 35 Tansey Hall Rd, TANSEY

Tewantin State School, 10 Werin St, TEWANTIN

Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd, TEWANTIN

Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Tce, TIARO

Tuncunba Hall, 20 Gympie Rd, TIN CAN BAY

Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, TINANA

Tinbeerwah Hall, 863 Sunrise Rd, TINBEERWAH

Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Rd, VETERAN

Noosa Baptist Church Hall, 213 Weyba Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, WIDGEE

Wolvi State School, 936 Kin Kin Rd, WOLVI

WRIGHT

Aratula State School, 41 Elizabeth St, ARATULA

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, 1 Bromelton St, BEAUDESERT

Anglican Church, 7 Albert St, BEAUDESERT

Beechmont State School, 1922 Beechmont Rd, BEECHMONT

Blenheim State School, 81 Blenheim Rd, BLENHEIM

St Benedict's Catholic Community Hall, 2 Wallaby Dr, MUDGEERABA

Boonah State High School, 32 Macquarie St, BOONAH

Canungra State School, 5-9 Christie St, CANUNGRA

Flagstone State Community College, cnr Poinciana Dr & Homestead Dr, FLAGSTONE

Flagstone Creek State School, 56 Flagstone School Rd, FLAGSTONE CREEK

Forest Hill State School, 11 Church St, FOREST HILL

Gatton State School, 26 William St, GATTON

Lockyer District State High School, 100 William St, GATTON

Gilston State School, 588 Worongary Rd, GILSTON

Glenore Grove Community Hall, 9 Brightview Rd, GLENORE GROVE

Grantham State School, 15 Victor St, GRANTHAM

Greenbank State School, 24 Goodna Rd, GREENBANK

Greenbank Community Centre, 145-167 Teviot Rd, GREENBANK

Harrisville State School, 17 Hall St, HARRISVILLE

Hatton Vale State School, 27-35 Hannant Rd, HATTON VALE

Helidon State School, 16 School St, HELIDON

Kidi Kingdom Childcare Centre, 16 Sweetgum St, HILLCREST

Hillview Memorial Hall, 20 Widgee Creek Rd, HILLVIEW

Jimboomba State School, 97-107 Brisbane St, JIMBOOMBA

Emmaus College, 48 East St, JIMBOOMBA

Kalbar State School, 48 George St, KALBAR

Kentville State School, 4 Turpin Rd, KENTVILLE

Kerry Memorial Hall1, 488 Kerry Rd, KERRY

Kooralbyn Community Centre, 79 Ogilvie Pl, KOORALBYN

Laidley District State School, 232 Patrick St, LAIDLEY

Lake Clarendon State School, 35 Lake Clarendon Rd, LAKE CLARENDON

Logan Village State School, 25 North St, LOGAN VILLAGE

Ma Ma Creek State School, 803 Gatton-Clifton Rd, MA MA CREEK

Mount Alford State School, 942 Reckumpilla St, MOUNT ALFORD

Mount Sylvia State School, 6 Left Hand Branch Rd, MOUNT SYLVIA

Mudgeeraba Creek State School, 1-9 Hardys Rd, MUDGEERABA

Murphys Creek Community Centre, 18 Jessie Lane, MURPHYS CREEK

Mutdapilly State School, 4 Mutdapilly-Churchbank Weir Rd, MUTDAPILLY

Nerang State High School, 1-35 Weedons Rd, NERANG

Oxenford State School, 90 Michigan Dr, OXENFORD

Pacific Pines High School, 15 Archipelago St, PACIFIC PINES

Jubilee Primary School, 34 Manra Way, PACIFIC PINES

Park Ridge State High School, 14-30 Lancewood St, PARK RIDGE

Peak Crossing State School, 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Rd, PEAK CROSSING

Faith Lutheran College, 5 Faith Ave, PLAINLAND

Rathdowney State School, 141-155 Mt Lindesay Hwy, RATHDOWNEY

Roadvale State School, 111 Roadvale Rd, ROADVALE

Springbrook State School, 2327 Springbrook Rd, SPRINGBROOK

Stockyard Creek Community Hall, 111 Stockyard Creek Rd, STOCKYARD

Gaven State School, 212 Universal St, OXENFORD

Mudgeeraba State School, 32-48 Old Coach Rd, MUDGEERABA

Tamborine Memorial Hall, 2680-2726 Waterford-Tamborine Rd, TAMBORINE

St Bernard's State School, 1-19 School Rd, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN

Tamborine Mountain State High School, 67-87 Holt Rd, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN

Tamrookum State School, 9019 Mt Lindesay Hwy, TAMROOKUM

Thornton State School, 4 Thornton School Rd, THORNTON

Tenthill Baptist Church, 979 Tenthill Creek Rd, UPPER TENTHILL

Warrill View State School, 7-19 Ipswich St, WARRILL VIEW

Withcott State School, 26 Biggs Rd, WITHCOTT

Woodhill State School, 6027 Mt Lindesay Hwy, WOODHILL

Mudgeeraba Showground, 115 Mudgeeraba Rd, WORONGARY

Yarrabilba State School, 1-35 Darnell St, YARRABILBA