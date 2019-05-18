Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Signs in Melbourne.
Signs in Melbourne.
Politics

Fake AEC signs urge voters to support Liberal party

by Natalie Wolfe
18th May 2019 1:59 PM

Labor and Greens volunteers have lashed the Liberal Party after signs using the Australian Electoral Commision colours and written in Mandarin were spotted at polling booths.

The signs, which have been seen across a number of electorates in Melbourne, tell voters the "correct way" to vote is by putting a number 1 next to the Liberal candidate.

The sign then directs voters to number the rest of the boxes to ensure the vote is counted.

A photo of the sign was shared by Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari and shows the Mandarin sign sitting next to an AEC banner.

The electorate Mr Hilakari saw the signs in was Chisholm, a marginal Melbourne seat.

Mr Hilakari later took to Twitter to claim they tried to pull down the signs but the Liberal campaigner said they would call the police.

The Greens confirmed they also spotted the signs in Kooyong, held by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The signs have caused widespread anger on social media, with ABC's Virginia Trioli saying the tactic was "pretty extraordinary" and called on the AEC to take action.

The AEC has since responded.

"Under electoral legislation election material has to comply with the following: it has to be authorised and cannot be within six metres of the entrance to the polling place," the AEC said.

When pushed and asked if the signs were "misrepresentation", the AEC responded again.

The Labor Party has lodged an official complaint with the AEC, a spokesperson confirmed.

"This is a new low - a pathetic and dirty attempt to deceive voters because the Liberals have no policy to talk about," the spokesperson said.

More Stories

aec coalition editors picks fraud liberal party racism

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    premium_icon ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    News Today Mr Scanes plans to begin his day in Maryborough, voting at St Paul's Anglican Church.

    Young Gympie running champ sets sights on Olympics

    premium_icon Young Gympie running champ sets sights on Olympics

    News At just 10 years old he made the Wide Bay cross country team

    Cody gets the jump on getting into showjumping

    premium_icon Cody gets the jump on getting into showjumping

    News Young athlete bucks the trend to compete at Gympie

    Palmer candidates make final election pitch

    premium_icon Palmer candidates make final election pitch

    News Joe Ellul said he would be dedicated to the community.