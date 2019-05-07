FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Early voters rush the polls

LINE-UP: A small part of the queue that included up to 60 people at any given time at pre-poll voting at Gympie Senior Citizens Centre this morning.

HUNDREDS of Gympie region residents rushed the region's only early voting station, at Gympie Senior Citizens Centre in Mellor St on Tuesday morning.

That number is expected to become thousands in coming days as voters line up to have their say early.

BUSY START: An early rush of early voters has kept candidates and their supporters busy at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, as pre-polling gets into full swing. Volunteers Kay Henare, Sharon O'Brien, Therese Phillips, Lynette Wright and candidate Tim Jerome engaged in some light hearted debate outside the early polling centre. Arthur Gorrie

Whether from enthusiasm or a desire to get it over with, voters concerned that they may not be able to make it in to vote in person on the May 18 polling day, yesterday took the precaution of getting their part of the democratic process done early.

Candidates and volunteer supporters had a busy time handing out "How to Vote” leaflets as a steadily moving queue of up to 60 people at a time waited their turn to number the squares on federal election ballot papers.

The only other early voting booths in Gympie's Wide Bay electorate are in Maryborough at 152 Bazaar St and Sunrise Beach at the Uniting Church in Grasstree Court.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers sympathised with voters and his staff when he spoke about the "huge and complex” task of conducting a federal election.

"Federal elections are huge and complex operations, the biggest peacetime logistical event held in Australia on a regular basis,” he said.

He said it was crucial all 16.4 million voters understood the electoral process well enough to cast a valid vote.

He said Australian Electoral Commission workers would also be on hand to help voters.