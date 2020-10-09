Federal Court judge found dead

The body of a Federal Court judge who went missing on Sunday has been found by police in bushland in Brisbane.

Judge Guy Andrew was found 5km from Payne Road near the Enoggera Reservoir in the suburb of The Gap on Thursday afternoon, five days after he disappeared.

Police said they were still working to formally identify the body.

Judge Andrew had been the subject of an urgent search which included the Australian Defence Force, State Emergency Services, Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre and members of the community.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Townsville Bulletin

Family Court Chief Justice William Alstergren issued a statement on Thursday night, saying Judge Andrew was survived by his wife Nicole and daughters Bridget and Morgan.

"His Honour will be remembered as a fine, highly respected barrister and a diligent and determined judge who lived a life of service to others and to the law," Chief Justice Alstergren said.

"He was loved and admired by many during his long career at the Bar and he made many good friendships in his short time on the Bench.

"The esteem in which he was held was evident by the large number of judges, barristers, solicitors, associates and other Court staff who took an active part in the search for him.

"His tragic passing is a timely reminder of the extraordinary pressure on all who practice in the often highly emotive family law jurisdiction. This pressure can be exacerbated by appointment."

Judge Andrew's vehicle was located at Dillon Road, The Gap. Picture: Supplied

The Queensland State Emergency Service was involved in the search for Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Peter Wallis

Judge Andrew was last seen as he left his north Brisbane home before sunrise on Sunday.

He had driven towards Mount Coot-Tha and his car was located about 2pm that same day, prompting an urgent search by police.

In August, Judge Andrew was criticised by the Full Court of the Family Court regarding his behaviour.

Three Full Court judges had ordered a rehearing of a parenting and property settlement case overseen by Judge Andrew.

"The tone, nature and ferocity of His Honour's comments could never be seen as justified," the judges said.

The court said Judge Andrew had been "hectoring, belittling, sarcastic and rude" towards a Queen's Counsel and solicitor for one of the parties.

He was transferred from Townsville to Brisbane to receive counselling and mentoring, where his sittings were also to be monitored.

