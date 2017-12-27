Federal cash splash on Gympie roads

CASH SPLASH: Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has announced some significant funds for roads.

UPGRADE works will start soon on roads in Gympie, Maryborough and Noosa thanks to $2.7 million in government funding, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has announced .

Gympie Regional Council received $100,000 to reconstruct pavements and widen Tyrell Road, Monkland, from the intersection of Noosa Road and Tyrell Road to the intersection of East Deep Creek Road and Tyrell Road, with work to start in February.

Mr O'Brien said that Fraser Coast Regional Council received $2,120,308 through the Roads to Recovery program for a significant upgrade to Walker Street, Maryborough, between Neptune Street and Stevenson Street.

The upgrade will include the reconstruction of approximately 450m of pavement, stormwater drainage, kerb and channel installation.

"The works are scheduled to start in January, and weather permitting, should be on track to finish in June,” Mr O'Brien said.

A further $500,000 was given to Noosa Council to improve the surface and drainage of Donnelly's Road, Ridgewood, from Cooroy-Belli Creek Road to Old Mill Road intersections, starting in February.

"These projects will improve safety and traffic flow for all road users, and are a great example of how the Roads to Recovery program can benefit communities in Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Local people know local roads best.

"Under the Roads to Recovery programme, the Australian Government provides funding that enables councils to prioritise work on the roads that need urgent attention, ensuring improved safety and economic benefit where it is most

needed

"Reducing road trauma is a responsibility for every Australian and every level of Government - local, state and federal.”