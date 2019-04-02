FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Gympie winners and losers revealed

THE Federal Budget offered slim pickings for Gympie residents with the highlight being a small commitment to cancer sufferers.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

Around $900,000 will go to the Bloomhill Cancer Care survivor-wellness centre to continue supporting cancer patients in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

Gympie's older residents will be encouraged to start new businesses with the appointment of an entrepreneur facilitator to the region.

The Encouraging Entrepreneurship Among Older Australians program gives "mature age" people the skills they need to become self-employed.

Mr Frydenberg renewed the government's commitment to ongoing work on the Bruce Highway with $731.4 million set aside to improve capacity, safety and flood immunity along the full length of the major thoroughfare.

There was no specific funding for roads in the Gympie area.

But the $2.2 billion Local and State Government Road Safety Package will be available to the Gympie council to improve local roads. The program offers cash for road measures designed to reduce the road toll.

Other commitments for regional Australia include: