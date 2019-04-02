Menu
FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Gympie winners and losers revealed

Sherele Moody
by
2nd Apr 2019 6:48 PM
THE Federal Budget offered slim pickings for Gympie residents with the highlight being a small commitment to cancer sufferers.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

Around $900,000 will go to the Bloomhill Cancer Care survivor-wellness centre to continue supporting cancer patients in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

Gympie's older residents will be encouraged to start new businesses with the appointment of an entrepreneur facilitator to the region.

The Encouraging Entrepreneurship Among Older Australians program gives "mature age" people the skills they need to become self-employed.

Mr Frydenberg renewed the government's commitment to ongoing work on the Bruce Highway with $731.4 million set aside to improve capacity, safety and flood immunity along the full length of the major thoroughfare.

There was no specific funding for roads in the Gympie area.

But the $2.2 billion Local and State Government Road Safety Package will be available to the Gympie council to improve local roads. The program offers cash for road measures designed to reduce the road toll.

Other commitments for regional Australia include:

  • $200 million for a fourth round of the Building Better Regions Fund to create jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger communities.
  • $220 million investment in improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package.
  • $100 million investment in regional airport infrastructure upgrades.
  • Two new regional provisional visas to encourage more migrants to settle and remain in regional areas.
  • $93.7 million over four years for scholarships for domestic and international students to study in regional Australia under the new Destination Australia Program.
  • $6.3 billion in assistance and concessional loans to support those affected by drought and $35 million to charities in drought-affected communities.
  • $29 million for increased mental health and wellbeing support for farmers in hardship in drought-affected communities.
  • $3.9 billion for the Future Drought Fund. - NewsRegional

