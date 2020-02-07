Open Homes: Where to find your new Gympie home this weekend

IF THE MAP DOESN'T LOAD, CLICK HERE.

WELCOME to 237 Mullins Creek Road Goomboorian.

This large impressive home of 446m sq under roof will wow you with all it has to offer and sits on 66 acres (26.7 ha) of undulating, mostly cleared and semi timbered country fully fenced into five paddocks.

There are many options that this property offers such as dual living, Air BNB, farming or just a resort style lifestyle property to enjoy and get away from all the hustle and bustle.

Some of the house features include a besser block and rendered massive level home that stays the perfect temperature all year long with spacious open planned kitchen, living and dining areas with reverse cycle air conditioner, fan and fire place.

The chef's kitchen is stunning with Caeserstone benches, dishwasher, 900mm gas stove with electric oven, pantry, heaps of storage and bench space.

The home also boasts a large master retreat style bedroom with air conditioning, fan, huge walk in robe, impressive unique ensuite with glass shower incorporating the private garden and your very own private veranda.

Plus there are two guest bedrooms both equipped with fans, built-ins and outside access.

The main bathroom has a bathtub, separate toilet with powder room and two-way linen cupboard plus there is a good sized laundry.

The property is also home to a separate one bedroom granny flat detached from the house but under the same roof with kitchen, and open planned living area plus bathroom.

There is also a massive under cover entertaining area, front covered patio, a luxurious spa and sauna, an outdoor shower, fire pit area and a double lock up garage attached to house.

Water is not an issue, featuring a good size dam plus there is a pump on the creek which can be utilised for stock and gardens.

Sheds on the property include a massive 22.5x10x5m high shed with concrete floor and three phase power, a 6x12m shed with concrete floor, insulation and power, an extra farm shed, plus a caravan carport.

Outside there are also cattle yards, hot house/grow tunnel and chicken coop, four 5000gal tanks and a 8500gal tank, solar hot water and 5kw of solar panels, a cubby house set in a beautiful established fig tree and a large selection of established fruit trees and a vege garden.

The current owners have called this property home for more than 20 years and now it is time for someone else to make some great memories.

The owners are committed elsewhere, so bring your offer.

An inspection is a must to truly appreciate all this property has to offer.