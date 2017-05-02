Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

AMBASSADOR: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be lending his skills as ambassador for Gympie's GourMAY Month.

The Gympie GourMAY month will kick off this Wednesday at the Gympie Town Centre Growers Market in Memorial Park from 7am until midday.

There will be cooking demonstrations featuring our local produce by Gympie Region's official Food and Food Tourism Ambassador, Matt Golinski, and an outside broadcast by Nugget and Al of Zinc 96.1.

Gympie Regional Council's Mayor Mick Curran said the month is a celebration of Gympie's agricultural backbone.

"The Gympie Region is a vibrant contributor to Queensland's food and agribusiness sector and Eat Local Month is an opportunity for our residents and businesses to showcase and celebrate all that we have to offer.”

"This is a fantastic opportunity to promote our region as a key destination for food related tourism and major events in Queensland and initiatives like these demonstrate how productive, creative and diverse our region is,” he said.

For the whole month of May, foodies will get the chances to satisfy their tastes and celebrate Gympie Region's local produce, dining and food experiences.

May is shaping as a busy month of the region with a range of festivities planned in a packed schedule.

The month features a long list of events, including the 5Chef's Long Table Lunch, Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, Gympie Show, Gympie Garden Expo and much more.

Restaurants in the region are also getting on board and will be displaying the Gympie Gold Regional Produce symbol on menus and signature GourMAY dishes that celebrate the theme of explore, taste and experience.

This is all just the appetiser, for the full run down on the feast of events and more information go to gympieregionalproduce.com.au, follow @GympieRegionalProduce on Facebook or contact Council's Economic Development Team on 1300 307 800.

For more information visit gympie.qld.gov.au/greatgympie or visit the Gympie Regional Council's Facebook page.