Fears possible infrastructure hike will hurt investors

scott kovacevic
by

DEVELOPMENT experts are worried a possible infrastructure charge increase expected to be tabled at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting could hurt the region's first home buyers and small business investors.

Plansmart director Mike Hartley said any changes to the rates paid by developers would erode Gympie's competitive advantage over other regions.

"If the infrastructure charge for a new residential lot is set at the maximum or similar to our southern neighbours, there will be little incentive for residential development to occur in this region,” he said.

According to a report put to the council at its first meeting of this month, it was "critical charges be set to ensure to the greatest extent possible ... that the general ratepayer is not required to substantially subsidise” infrastructure delivery.

A proposed resolution on the charges will be tabled in committee at today's meeting. Mr Hartley said people would still bear the extra cost anyway.

"It needs to be remembered that infrastructure charges are not - and cannot be - absorbed by development proponents,” he said.

"This will have its greatest impact on first home buyers, first time investors and those in the rental market.”

JPG Properties operations manager James van der Male agreed. Planning to develop more than 170 lots of affordable housing in Gympie, he said infrastructure charges had already soared from about $14,000 to $17,000 in two years and any new increases would jeopardise a project which would boost local work.

"Any increase in these charges will need to be passed on to the end user, which will defeat our goal of affordable housing,” he said.

Martoo Consulting owner Greg Martoo was also concerned.

"Increases will be unexpected for those who have either obtained a development approval which has not yet been finalised, or who made decisions that cannot be reversed,” he said.

He said it could result in higher land prices for people like first home buyers and retirees hoping to downsize, or impact mum and dad investors looking to get ahead through small developments.

A council spokeswoman said they were unable to comment on the matter as it was in committee, but would be happy to answer any questions after the meeting.

