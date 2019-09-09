Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, dies after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by and with the Courier-Mail
8th Sep 2019 5:16 PM | Updated: 9th Sep 2019 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died after a horror crash.

Emergency services were called to four patients after two cars collided at the intersection of Jondaryan Mount Tyson Rd and Toowoomba Cecil Plains Rd in Mount Tyson, west of Toowoomba, just after 3pm Sunday.

A 19-year-old Pittsworth man, and single occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man who was the driver of the second car, and his two passengers, a 41-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl were taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Fears for occupant after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

EARLIER, Sunday: THERE are fears for the occupant of a vehicle involved in a serious crash west of Toowoomba this afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 3pm on the intersection of Jondaryan-Mt Tyson Rd and Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd at Mt Tyson.

Four people are believed to be involved in the two-vehicle crash, but the Queensland Ambulance Service could only notify the status of three occupants.

A woman in her 40s and a toddler were taken to Toowoomba Hospital with injuries to their chests.

A man in his 40s was also transported with arm injuries.

The Queensland Police Service said it had traffic controls in place at the intersection while emergency services remained at the scene.

editors picks queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba cecil plains
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Future Gympie mayor' demands to see rattler paperwork

    premium_icon 'Future Gympie mayor' demands to see rattler paperwork

    News LETTER: Obviously, Cr Stewart had a different interpretation of what they discussed and voted on with the letter of comfort.

    VOTE NOW: 3 Gympie GPs vying for No.1 in top doc contest

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 3 Gympie GPs vying for No.1 in top doc contest

    News It is not over yet, but these GPs are leading the tally board.

    AVOID THE AREA: Water bombing, fireys battle blaze

    premium_icon AVOID THE AREA: Water bombing, fireys battle blaze

    News Six crews and a chopper are battling a fire in the Gympie region.

    Council is hypocritical, not transparent after hiding report

    premium_icon Council is hypocritical, not transparent after hiding report

    News LETTER: Council fought hard to keep water report secret.