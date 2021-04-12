Fears Nazi graffiti at playground tip of the iceberg

Anti-hate campaigners say neo-Nazi graffiti and propaganda found in a park in Brisbane's south is part of a larger anti-Semitic movement sweeping across southeast Queensland.

Queensland Police are appealing to the public for information as they continue to investigate a racist neo-Nazi banner and graffiti in a Calamvale District Park in February.

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism Investigation Group last week executed search warrants after racist and neo-Nazi graffiti was spray-painted on the footpath and a racist banner was attached between two trees between 6pm on February 3 and 6am on February 4.

Police said "items of interest" were seized by police during three searches on Brisbane's southside on Friday, however no charges have been laid.

Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies Vice-President Jason Steinberg said they had seen a rise in anti-Semitic activities over the past six to 12 months.

"Not only in Calamvale, there was also graffiti in Logan, there's been a neo-Nazi individual who abused people coming out of a synagogue in February, there has been a white supremacist neo-Nazi group putting stickers up around southeast Queensland," Mr Steinberg said.

"It's abhorrent and disturbing that they have these views themselves.

"By not reporting these activities and not standing up to things like this, it allows people who have those views to percolate those views into their daily lives and who they're interacting with and then you have a groundswell."

Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said the incident was an "open outburst of pure neo-Nazi hate" and the offenders must be arrested and prosecuted.

"This cowardly attack on our democracy and our values was intended to intimidate and is another wake-up call that white supremacists, who are growing more appreciably agitated, are out in force in an attempt to expand their base and recruit new members to their cause," he said.

"Hitler is dead, but his modern-day followers are alive and well in Australia.

"We hope that those responsible are arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and I applaud QLD Police for taking this threat, which is persistent reality in Australia, seriously."

Councillor for Calamvale Ward Angela Owen said the graffiti was removed the day it was reported.

Last month, Logan City Council was forced to swiftly clean up dozens of orange and pink spray-painted graffiti of the Nazi symbol on park walkways, benches, bush shelters, signs and public areas.

The swastika graffiti, which stretched from Mt Warren Park, Bannockburn, Belivah and Windaroo, included anti-Semitic messages and symbols which were all referred to police for investigation.

