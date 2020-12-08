Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
News

Fears grow for missing girl

by Emily Cosenza
8th Dec 2020 2:27 PM

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Sydney's south-west two days ago.

Juteza Ariana Nootai was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday at Wiley Park and was wearing black pants with a white and black striped top and white shoes at the time.

Campsie Police officers have launched a desperate search for the teen who is of Pacific Islander-Maori appearance.

Officers say she is about 155-160cm tall with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Miss Nootai or believes they know her whereabouts is asked to contact Campsie Police immediately.

Anyone with information about can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fears grow for missing girl, 14

juteza ariana nootai missing girl police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        Premium Content Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        News Coast residents Gary and Ann Gillies ran towards the flames of a fiery Bruce Highway crash which ultimately cost two people their lives.

        Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        Premium Content Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        News LETTER: The value of our land as a natural refuge area cannot be compared to...

        UPDATE: Strike teams gaining upper hand against blaze

        UPDATE: Strike teams gaining upper hand against blaze

        News Fire crews are headed to Yidney Rocks

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites