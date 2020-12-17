Menu
Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Dec 2020 5:02 AM | Updated: 6:19 AM
A man has died after he was swept away by flash flooding in the Southern Downs last night.

Initial police investigations suggest the 69-year-old Killarney man was moving cattle to higher ground when he and his car were consumed by rapidly rising water on Condamine River Road.

 

Storm clouds over the Killarney area where a search was underway late on Wednesday night after it was feared a man was washed away in a flash flood.
Emergency services searched the areas, and the man was found dead inside his car about 100m downstream at 12.20am.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

A total of 133mm of rain was recorded in about three hours tonight in the region at The Head, BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said.

"There was heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm warning out for the region," Mr Markworth said.

The man was reportedly out tending to animals.

