Farmer dies after being swept away by wall of water

A man has died after he was swept away by flash flooding in the Southern Downs last night.

Initial police investigations suggest the 69-year-old Killarney man was moving cattle to higher ground when he and his car were consumed by rapidly rising water on Condamine River Road.

Storm clouds over the Killarney area where a search was underway late on Wednesday night after it was feared a man was washed away in a flash flood.

Emergency services searched the areas, and the man was found dead inside his car about 100m downstream at 12.20am.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

A rescue operation was under way on Wednesday night after the man and his vehicle were reported missing.

A large amount of water reportedly moved through the Condamine River Rd area in Killarney, about 180km southwest of Brisbane, after the banks of the Condamine River reportedly broke.

Emergency services were called out after reports that a local man and his vehicle were missing on a property after a large amount of water rushed in the area about 8.30pm.

The man's vehicle was located about 11.30pm Wednesday but the man remains missing.

Four swift water rescue technicians are searching for the man and were set to continue their efforts overnight if he was not located, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

A total of 133mm of rain was recorded in about three hours tonight in the region at The Head, BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said.

"There was heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm warning out for the region," Mr Markworth said.

The man was reportedly out tending to animals.

