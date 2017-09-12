31°
News

Fearful of One Nation, Palaszczuk is now all about the jobs

by Anthony Templeton, Sarah Vogler

LABOR is targeting blue collar workers and focusing its messaging on job security in a bid to win back disaffected voters who are moving to One Nation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday took Labor's re-election pitch to its base to try and counter Pauline Hanson, amid increasing speculation of an early election.

READ MORE: 

Surrounded by dozens of Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union members wearing high-vis and hard hats, Ms Palaszczuk spruiked the importance of maintaining jobs in regional centres such as Maryborough.

In a pitch to protect both the workers' jobs and her own, Ms Palaszczuk went to a regional rail workshop to announce a $62 million package to upgrade long-distance trains.

More at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  politics queensland

News Corp Australia
Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good quality secondhand goods should all be getting excited about a new op shop.

Gympie businesses set to glitter

RECOGNISING THE BEST: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches (right) with last year's Trainees of the Year, Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell, from Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

Unprecedented number of entries in Gympie Chamber awards

Club in shock after sudden passing of Gympie sporting legend

Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015

Aussie rules club in mourning

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

Newborns will soon be able to get the Meningococcal vaccination. Previously, parents had to wait until children were 12.

Newborns will be able to get a lifesaving meningococcal jab

Local Partners