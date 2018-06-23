FEAR: Widgee woman's home invasion terror

FEAR: Terrorised Widgee woman Christeena Lawrence says she has been living in fear after two threatening incidents.

FEAR is the only winner from the dispute that has left Widgee woman Christeena Lawrence afraid to go out and almost equally afraid to stay home.

Mrs Lawrence says she has been caught up in a dispute between a relative and his ex-partner over their children.

She has been brought into the dispute because she sometimes looks after the children but says there has to be a better way to work things out.

She says she has experienced two seriously threatening incidents recently, including an assault that left her in fear as well as pain, at the Upper Widgee property where she lives.

In one case, she says multiple assailants arrived in a car, invaded her property, bashed her on her veranda and walked through her house looking for children's toys.

She says police have not been able to help, although a police spokeswoman said investigations were not yet complete.

Not everyone had been spoken to and it was too early to comment, she said.

Mrs Lawrence said police had arrived at her Upper Widgee home after she called them during the first incident.

"The policeman took the names, addresses and vehicle registration numbers of all the people involved in both incidents," she said.

In the first case, he had told a woman involved to go away and not come back.

But the following Friday the woman returned with two accomplices and Mrs Lawrence said she was bashed.

As a victim of violent crime, she said she's already had enough reconstructive surgery and was afraid to go shopping in case she was assaulted.