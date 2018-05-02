Menu
Tim Jerome
Tim Jerome
Fear, politics, conspiracies in race for vacant council seat

by Letter to the Editor by Tim Jerome, Division 8 candidate
2nd May 2018 10:35 AM
LETTER TO EDITOR BY TIM JEROME

I HAVE received heaps of emails and people telling me that a vote for a particular candidate will stop the Rattler and we won't have to go in debt and pay the $17 million.

The facts are we have paid the money - there is no turning around now.

Scott Kovacevic

It would be ridiculous to have a $17 million train sitting in the shed and wishing we had never done it.

Let's stop playing politics and speaking fear and conspiracies to win a vote.

Scott Kovacevic

Instead, let us move on and make this a success.

Tim Jerome,

Kenman Rd, Traveston

Candidate for Division 8

Scott Kovacevic
    Local Partners