Fear, politics, conspiracies in race for vacant council seat
LETTER TO EDITOR BY TIM JEROME
I HAVE received heaps of emails and people telling me that a vote for a particular candidate will stop the Rattler and we won't have to go in debt and pay the $17 million.
CLICK HERE: From the Jondaryan Woolshed to new Rattler boss
UNMISSABLE: 20 Awesome Things To Do In The Gympie Region in May
The facts are we have paid the money - there is no turning around now.
It would be ridiculous to have a $17 million train sitting in the shed and wishing we had never done it.
Let's stop playing politics and speaking fear and conspiracies to win a vote.
Instead, let us move on and make this a success.
Tim Jerome,
Kenman Rd, Traveston
Candidate for Division 8