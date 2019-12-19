Menu
FBI twist gives hope to Epstein’s Aussie ‘sex slave’

by Peter Michael
19th Dec 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
JEFFREY Epstein's Cairns "sex slave" says the FBI has found a death threat against her was not credible and has urged other victims and witnesses not to be afraid to come forward to give evidence in the global sex scandal.

Virginia Giuffre, 36, a married mother-of-two, says she needs all the help she can get to "keep exposing the monsters for who they are" in the global sex trafficking racket.

"(The FBI) investigated the death threat and it ended up being a loony of some sort,'' she tweeted today.

"Not too sure because I don't get all the info.

"While I remain concerned and vigilant, I would not want this information to discourage witnesses from coming forward with information or evidence.''

Cairns woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Mrs Giuffre has bravely spoken out about how she was lent out for sex as a teenager to rich and powerful men three times her age by the disgraced billionaire financier and convicted paedophile who was found dead in his New York jail cell.

It comes as a witness revealed she has given evidence to lawyers and investigators about how she saw Virginia with Prince Andrew at a London nightclub.

It was allegedly the same night the self-described "sex slave" claims she was forced by Epstein to have sex with the Duke of York, in the first of three sexual encounters, when she was aged 17.

Prince Andrew vehemently denied the claims in a trainwreck interview with the BBC and has since been stood down from royal duties.

Another witness has also come forward in a Daily Mail article saying she saw Virginia at Epstein's opulent New Mexico ranch in late 2000 at the time she claims she was being shuttled around the world and raped by Epstein's associates.

"Thank you for the anonymous person who was brave enough to speak to the media about seeing me in NM,'' Mrs Giuffre tweeted today.

"Every single witness is important and helps fill in part of the puzzle.''

