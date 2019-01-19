Menu
Linc Phelps is up for a major music award in Tamworth this weekend.
Linc Phelps is up for a major music award in Tamworth this weekend. LEEROY TODD
Favourite Gympie son up for a major music award this weekend

by Shelley Strachan
19th Jan 2019 4:12 PM

GYMPIE musical sensation Linc Phelps will compete against Australia's top emerging stars tomorrow tonight at the 40th annual Tamworth Toyota Star Maker awards.

The Toyota Star Maker has been a crucial launching pad for some of Australia's biggest country music stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, James Blundell, Travis Collins, Gina Jeffreys, Beccy Cole, Sam McClymont (The McClymonts), Darren Coggan, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers and Kaylee Bell.

Born in 1992, singer-songwriter Linc has lived a life and then some.

Linc at the 2016 Muster.
Linc at the 2016 Muster. LEEROY TODD

From high school bands, national tours as the bass player in a southern rock band, to fronting his own Aussie rock trio, Linc has Linc spent a decade immersed in music, fine-tuning his skills as a singer, songwriter and performer.

In 2016, he embarked on a long-awaited solo career, releasing Tempus.

He is thrilled to be named as one of the top 10 finalists.

Linc Phelps.
Linc Phelps. Troy Jegers

"I was reluctant to enter previously, but this year I felt that the timing was right.

"Forty years of Toyota Star Maker is an outstanding achievement and I'm proud to be part of it. I can't wait to perform.”

Linc Phelps.
Linc Phelps. Contributed

An excited Linc and his even more excited entourage of family and friends headed south this week to perform at and soak up the annual festival and prepare for tomorrow's big night.

"It's great to be back in Tamworth and I'm excited for the grand final on Sunday night,” he said yesterday.

