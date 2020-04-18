Favourite Gympie pub launches key renovations during shutdown

Allan Roberts and the Queenslander Hotel team are working hard on some exciting renovations while the coronavirus pandemic shuts pubs all over the country.

ONE of Gympie’s favourite pubs has made the most of extra free time afforded to them by the coronavirus pandemic to make some exciting renovations in anticipation of a grand reopening.

The Queenslander Hotel team, headed by owner Allan Roberts, have turned their attention to a host of interior upgrades while the pub doors are closed to the public indefinitely.

Mr Roberts said those renovations were in the pipeline anyway, but the shutdown had brought a unique opportunity to accelerate plans for the Queenslander’s development.

“I’ve been renovating this place for three years ever since I took over, and I had a well-defined roadmap planned over the next five and this has sort of brought forward the next phase of renovations to the bar and renovation area,” he said.

“It’s really just bringing forward stuff that would have been done in about 18 months’ time, the pub will be evolving over time and it’s a continuous process.

“This won’t be the end of it, it’s just another phase. We’ve been restoring the floors for the last three months.

“We have an opportunity now to get this stuff done, and depending on how long we’re closed I’ll just keep going.”

Mr Roberts said work had remained busy since pandemic restrictions set in, so much so that he’s been able to retain all staff.

Since relaunching the Queenslander as a takeaway, delivery and bottle shop service, he said his hope was to reach the unknown reopening date without any downsizing.

“I haven’t stopped, we’ve changed the business model to focus on takeaways and the bottle shop, but it also gives me the opportunity to push forward with development,” he said.

“We’ve been able to keep all our staff on. I’m as busy as I ever have been.

“At last count there were about 33 places doing takeaway in Gympie. There’s been a proliferation of options and there’s been a proliferation of business offering delivery, which is good for the customers.

“As long as I can keep my staff engaged and get through the other end of this pipe with everyone intact, that’s the goal.”

