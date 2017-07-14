24°
Favourite Bruce Hwy coffee stop to close

Annie Perets | 14th Jul 2017 6:28 PM
Love your coffee when travelling north of Gympie? We've got some bad news.
Love your coffee when travelling north of Gympie? We've got some bad news. Tony Martin

IT'S the cheeky coffee stop on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie that travellers have come to know, love, and giggle about.

But after 14 years of operation, Sexie Coffie will close on September 2.

Owner Jasen Barrie has thanked the community for support over the years.

"It's going to be an emotional journey for the next four weeks,” Mr Barrie said.

"Sexie Coffie has been our baby for the past 14 years, and we are very proud of it.”

Mr Barrie and wife Karen opened the cafe on the Bruce Hwy in 2003 shortly after moving to Maryborough from Rockhampton.

Before it was Sexie Coffie, the shop was a McDonald's and Mr Barrie said others expressed doubt on whether the new business would survive.

"There was a stigma that if Maccas couldn't do it, then you couldn't either,” he said.

"At that time, there wasn't too much of a variety in the area in terms of food. We called it Sexie Coffie because we wanted it to be cheeky and do something different within the coffee industry.”

Oliver's Real Food will move into the spot come September.

Topics:  bruce hwy coffee coffee shop motorist

