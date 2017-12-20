Father's death leads to marijuana production

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

SLEEPLESSNESS caused by grief over the death of their beloved father led his sons and widow to grow marijuana at their rural property.

It helped them to sleep, a Bundaberg court heard.

When the Rural Crime Squad dropped in on the property of Kerrinn Voigt and her two adult sons, Shaun Voigt and Martin Voigt, the marijuana plants were found growing in three separate wings of the Gin Gin home.

The three had their own plants and the family was charged with a series of drug offences.

An emotional Kerrinn Mary Voigt, 59, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug (one plant); possession of small quantity of cannabis leaf; and possession of a drug utensil, a bong.

Martin Voigt, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of property suspected of use in a drug offence; possession of drug utensils; possession of dangerous drugs; and producing dangerous drugs - 28 marijuana plants.

Shaun Voigt, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of drug utensils; possession of anything used in the commission of a crime; possession of dangerous drugs; and producing dangerous drugs - 28 marijuana plants.

Prosecutor Andrew Blunt said detectives went to their home on Tuesday, November 28 with a search warrant.

In the living quarters used by Martin Voigt officers found 28 marijuana plants in pots ranging in height from 1m-1.8m.

Seeds and green leafy material weighing 30g were found.

Senior Constable Blunt said Martin told police they were his plants, grown from seedlings so he would have a constant supply.

In the area used by Shaun Voigt police also found 28 plants, 180g of dried marijuana and a bong, with Martin making admissions to growing.

Snr Cnst Blunt said one plant with a height of 130cm was growing on the veranda of their mother. A small quantity of marijuana leaf and a bong were inside.

Martin Voigt spoke first to magistrate Neil Lavaring on behalf of the family.

"We knew we weren't supposed to have them," Martin said.

"We were growing as our dad died, passed away a couple of months ago, and it was hard to go to sleep."

Shaun Voight apologised to the court.

"We are sorry for wasting the court's time," Shaun said.

"My mum is upset and can't speak. She's very sorry.

"To the community of Gin Gin, we are really sorry."

Mr Lavaring fined Mrs Voigt $500 with no conviction recorded.

He fined Martin Voigt $1200. A conviction was not recorded.

Shaun Voigt was fined $1500 for his offences including having 180g of marijuana. A conviction was not recorded.