Father's Day: 20 loving tributes to Gympie dads

"To my daddy on our first fathers day I may not have the words just yet to say Happy Father's Day or to tell you how much of a great daddy you are to me But, I can show you with my love in many other ways a little smile, a tiny giggle, tiny fingers gripping your hand and lots of hugs and kisses. These are all the ways I say thankyou for being my daddy and for all the things you do for me love your little girl Kya"Ky Bennett

"To my daddy on our first fathers day I may not have the words just yet to say Happy Father's Day or to tell you how much of a great daddy you are to me But, I can show you with my love in many other ways a little smile, a tiny giggle, tiny fingers gripping your hand and lots of hugs and kisses. These are all the ways I say thankyou for being my daddy and for all the things you do for me love your little girl Kya"Ky Bennett Contributed

FROM running alongside you when your training wheels have just been removed to reading all the silly voices in your favourite book to tickling you just the right amount- there are so many ways fathers show their love.

On the eve of Father's Day, the number of ways has not escaped these grateful Gympie readers who contributed the best photo of the fathers in their life and what makes him so special.

Bree McDonald said her father Billy Balkin would move worlds for his family.

"I was adopted into this amazing family and I couldn't of asked for a better dad, his dad wasn't the best dad to him so for him to be so perfect and loving to us is a true blessing,” she said.

Natalie Harmon, who was facing the first father's day without her father said she still felt his presence.

"Even though my dad has been gone 8 months, he still brings so much laughter, great memories and strength to mine and my partner Gleno Johnson's life,” she said.

"I will always be inspired by his straight forward, can do attitude and miss receiving my annual potato peeler and extension cord for Christmas!”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Here's what readers had to say:

"MY DADDY (Paul Bradow) is the best daddy in the whole world he always gives me his 100% and teaches me new things everyday. Thanks to my daddy I will grow into a good man just like him. My daddy loves playing with my toys and games with me. I like it when daddy tickles me it makes me laugh. But most of all I love my daddy with all my heart.”

-Love Corbin 4 months old

"OUR daddy (Shane Malone) is the best because he teaches us cool things, like how to ride motorbikes and horses. He reads to us before we go to sleep every night and he makes our whole family laugh. He always puts us before himself. Best daddy ever.”

-Stacey Jones

"THIS fellow right here a great dad and a great role model for our children the boys adore there father and i am so proud to call him my husband.”

-Danielle McFarlane

"HE'S the best daddy in the whole wide world! Thanks for everything you sacrifice for us! Happy Father's Day, Dad!”

-Chonny Gear

"ROD Klein: A man that has helped myself and my sons so much in the past year and we are forever thankful. A loving grandfather that the boys love hanging out with. He is a hard working man dedicated to helping not only us but the wider community; passionate about his career as a paramedic and also ensuring babies are safe with their car seats installed safely and correctly. A day doesn't go by that he isn't helping someone.”

-Kylie Klein

"MY DAD Billy Balkin is so very special to me, he would move worlds for his family, I was adopted Into this amazing family and I couldn't of asked for a better dad, his dad wasn't the best dad to him so for him to be so perfect and loving to us is a true blessing! We love and cherish him so much and are so lucky to call him dad and poppy.

"Sharing a laugh as he walked me down the aisle.”

-Bree McDonald

"MY DAD Greg O'Sullivan has been gone 1 1/2 years he was the most caring, helpful and amazing dad a girl could have. If you broke it he could fix it or build anything you needed. I miss him everyday. Father's Day I will sit on my special Bench seat my husband made in remembrance of him, have a beer and remember all the great times we had together.”

-Michelle Liddicoat

"MY HILARIOUS father Neil Harmon finally got to be with his wife Christine after being separated for over 10 years. Even though my dad has only been gone 8 months, he still brings so much laughter, great memories and strength to mine and my partner Gleno Johnson life. I will always be inspired by his straight forward, can do attitude and miss receiving my annual potato peeler and extension cord for Christmas!”

-Natalie Harmon

"MY DAD is the best because even know he is super busy he still has time for his family. He is the best Oba to all his grandchildren and they look up to him. To me he is the most hard working loving man a daughter/family could as for. I honestly would be lost without him.”

-Loree Preston

"MY DAD is awesome because he shows us things we have never seen before. Love Grace & Mia”

-Paula Fischer

"MY DAD Tyron Siewert is so special to me because when he isn't working hard for our family, he is always including me in one of his many hobbies. So far I've learnt boxing, swimming, photography and his latest hobby golf. My Dad would do anything for mummy and I, we are so lucky. Thanks dada for everything you do! Love Theo xo”

-Jess Sertic

"MY HUSBAND Kevin Liddicoat is the most awesome dad to his son Joshua and 2 girls Sophie & Ava. They all love nothing more than dressing up and going to the races together to see the Neigh Neighs as Ava says.”

-Michelle Liddicoat

"MY DAD with his grandson. Where do I start THIS man who I'm lucky to call my Dad raised myself and my twin sister who has sadly passed for 10 years on his own .. he also has 4 other daughters who he loves dearly as well ..

"The most hardworking loyal funny loveable country bumkin you'll ever meet. Would do anything for us girls and his grandkids. Here he is teaching his grandson to fish I remember he would pretend to put bait on his line when fishing with him so my son would be the one catching and my dad looking over at me with his cheeky grin.

"My life and my kids life wouldn't be what it is without him. Love ya dad.”

-Jenna Lee

"THIS guy (Ira Eric Areora) is one of the best and hard working dads anyone could wish to have.. the sacrifices he makes for his kids is unwavering.. he won't be home for them to spoil him for his special day but we will celebrate not long after.”

-Lisa Rose McCarthy

"MY DAD Michael Fallon (pictured here with 2 of his grandaughters) is the best because he is always there for us no matter what. Even a heart attack couldn't keep him down.

-Casey Fallon

"HONESTLY, the best Dad (Aaron Roos) ever to our babies!”

-Jai Roos

"MY DAD (George Singh) is one of my favourite people in the world. He taught me everything about sport and I don't think I would have become a sports journo without him. My favourite time with him is watching a live match or sitting on the couch chatting about the footy. He is such an honest man and would do anything for anyone. Thanks Dad for everything, I love you so much.”

-Bec Singh

"TO MY daddy on our first fathers day I may not have the words just yet to say Happy Father's Day or to tell you how much of a great daddy you are to me But, I can show you with my love in many other ways a little smile, a tiny giggle, tiny fingers gripping your hand and lots of hugs and kisses. These are all the ways I say thankyou for being my daddy and for all the things you do for me love your little girl Kya”

-Ky Bennett

"HE IS special to me because I love him. He is my hero. He's the world's greatest dad in the world. He helped me cook marshmallows on the weekend He always takes care of us. Even though he gets mad at me I still love him.”

-Tara Kim Brown