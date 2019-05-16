Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

Queensland father of four Simon Nicholas Stubbs says he stole more than $200,000 to pay child support. His targets included the Australian Tax Office.

A CON artist boasted to police about how easy it was to steal $200,000 from two government agencies then blamed having to pay child support for his crimes.

Simon Nicholas Stubbs pleaded guilty on Thursday in Brisbane District Court to a raft of money laundering, fraud, drug and driving offences.

He was sentenced to four years in jail for ripping off the Australian Tax Office, the Queensland Department of Transport and an online car auction business from January 2017 to September 2018.

Due to time served, the father of four will be able to apply for parole in March.

The court heard the Ipswich district resident used forged credit cards bought on the "dark web" for $50 each to launder money.

In the biggest scam - one that netted him $159,000 - he made payments to the tax office on behalf of a business he set up for the purpose of the crime.

He then claimed refunds and the ATO reimbursed him in full, unaware that his business was a sham and it was not actually providing services or bringing in any money.

The ATO fraud came hot on the heels of Stubbs duping the Department of Transport months earlier.

Using other forged credit cards, he bought $33,000 of personalised number plates.

He then complained to Queensland's Department of Transport that he was not happy with them so it offered to replace the plates or refund the cash.

He took the latter option.

Stubbs also ripped off an online car auction business by bidding successfully on $18,000 of used cars and paying for them with the dodgy credit cards.

He sold or gave away the vehicles, none of which has been recovered.

The auction house had to refund the money to the bank that the cards were connected to.

When police caught up to him, Stubbs was very open about everything he had done and even boasted about how easy it was to steal from the government, the court heard.

During the sentencing, he blamed his former wife for his drug use, which he said ultimately resulted in his offending.

He also claimed he had to carry out the frauds to pay child support.

Judge Julie Ryrie said Stubbs had a long history of deceitful behaviour and also a deplorable traffic history.

She said every person had rough patches in their lives but that was not an excuse for breaking the law.

"You need to understand you need to make an effort for yourself - no one will want a bar of you otherwise," Judge Ryrie told him. - NewsRegional