Father, son in action at Gympie rodeo this Saturday

A GYMPIE father-son duo will be in action as the Gympie Bull n Bronc roars into town this Saturday.

The event was originally meant to be held on February 8 but was postponed because of the weather.

Chase Wieland, 8, will follow in his father Mal’s footsteps at the Gympie Showgrounds.

“I started bull riding after going to rodeos and watching my dad,” he said.

“When I saw him riding, I wanted to try as well.

Chase Wieland in action. Photo: Ree Mann Photography

“It is always fun at the different rodeos we attend and I love being involved in the sport.

“It is a lot of fun being able to compete at the same rodeos as my dad and being able to help each other.”

Chase has been riding calves and mini bulls for about two years and last year was the runner-up in the Diamond mini bucking bull series.

Chase getting ready to get on, with Dad (Mal) in the chute. Photo: Ree Mann Photography

Mal was quite competitive in rodeos early in his career. He stopped for a few years to have a family and an injury put that on hold.

“I stopped riding for nearly two years but have been lucky enough to start again,” he said.

“It is in my blood, I just love it.

“I went to a rodeo when I was younger and I just decided that I wanted to ride bulls.”

Now in his mid-30s Mal, competing in the open bull riding, said it was a thrill to enjoy the sport with his son.

Mal and Chase Wieland. Photo: Ree Mann Photography

“It is the best feeling ever,” he said.

“I get to help my young lad and watch him achieve his goals and have him help me pull my rope.”

The event will be held at the Gympie Showgrounds. Gates open at 3pm and action starts from 5pm. Tickets can only be bought at the gate.