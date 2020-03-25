Menu
Crime

Father, son believed to be dead in Gold Coast murder-suicide

by Emily Halloran, Chris McMahon, Kate Kyriacou, Greg Stolz, Thomas Chamberlin
25th Mar 2020 7:50 PM
TWO people are believed to have died after gunshots and screams were heard before a Gold Coast home went up in flames this afternoon.

Police, paramedics and fire fighters were called to Nancol Drive at Tallebudgera Valley just before 4pm.

A father and son are believed to have died in the explosion and fire.

"I saw smoke and then heard what sounded like two gunshots and a few more shots after that," a neighbour said.

 

Emergency services outside the Tallebudgera Valley home. Photo: Greg Stolz
"It's pretty concerning. I didn't know the people who were living in the house. I believe they were renters."

The blaze is believed to have started at around 4pm. Detectives are on scene at the home, which is set in bushland a long way back from the road.

Police inspector Jim Plowman said emergency services were called to the property at 4pm after a house exploded in flames.

"Investigations into that have located two deceased people - a 63-year-old man and a 26-year-old man,"he said.

 

Emergency services were called just before 4pm. Photo: Greg Stolz
"They are known to each other. The investigation is in its very early stages however I can say that we are not looking for any other person that is involved in this," Insp Plowman confirmed reports of gunshots were a 'line of inquiry'.

He said a large crime scene had been established and police would prepare a report for the Coroner.

When emergency crews arrived, the 25m by 40m house was "completely engulfed with flames".

Seven firefighter crews were at the scene working to distinguish the blaze.

The home has been completely destroyed.

Police are investigating.

More to come.

Originally published as Father, son believed to be dead in suspected murder-suicide

 

If you were affected by this story, there is help available:

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
