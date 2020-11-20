Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Father pleads not guilty to spending son’s funeral fund

by Elisabeth Silvester
20th Nov 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a boy killed in a car crash has pleaded not guilty to allegedly spending $2,700 of his son's funeral fund.

Eziekel Vernon Samuel Baira, 31, appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday where he has been charged with one count of fraud - dishonestly obtain property from others.

Police allege Baira inappropriately funds raised on a GoFundMe page to pay for his son's funeral expenses.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Baira's teenage son died on June 7 this year when the alleged stolen car he was travelling in clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light.

The boy was among four teenagers killed.

The teen's mother and Baira's former partner, Lesley-Lee Hill has been accused of blowing $3656 of the $7000 raised by the online fundraiser on pokies, cigarettes and clothing.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Baira intended to purchase a tombstone for his son's grave, but the money from the GoFundMe never reached Baira's account.

Ms Crowther asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn the case to allow time to obtain a brief of evidence.

Mr Mosch adjourned the matter until January 28 next year.

 

 

elisabeth.silvester1@news.com.au

Originally published as Father pleads not guilty to spending son's funeral fund

More Stories

crime fraud gofundme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency crews on scene of motorbike crash in Mary Valley

        Premium Content Emergency crews on scene of motorbike crash in Mary Valley

        News Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash which happened just before midday, and are treating a woman in her 20s for multiple injuries

        • 20th Nov 2020 12:24 PM
        Farewell to Gympie’s Class of 2020

        Farewell to Gympie’s Class of 2020

        News The final school bell will sound for 49,913 Queensland Year 12 students today and...

        Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        Premium Content Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        News Water bombers have been on-site for several days

        Young woman hurt in midnight Gympie crash

        Premium Content Young woman hurt in midnight Gympie crash

        News Paramedics were called out after her car hit a pole in the middle of the night