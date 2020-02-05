Menu
HEARTBREAKING LOSS: A family mourns beloved father Mark Giblin after a tragic accident on a Killarney road this week.
Father of six identified as victim of tragic Killarney crash

Georgie Hewson
5th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
THE man who died in a motorcycle accident in Killarney on Sunday has been identified as father of six, Mark Giblin.

The 49-year-old Legume man was travelling south down Border Road at approximately 3.10pm when it is believed he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a gully.

Emergency services arrived shortly after and the man was announced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday tributes flowed to the devastated family through a Gofundme page set up to assist with funeral costs.

"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the sudden passing of Mark Giblin," the organiser wrote.

"We honour Marks life, as a proud father, a kind and fun loving, hardworking family man who will be greatly missed by many.

"He leaves behind his large family, his wife and six children who now need our support to get them through this extremely distressing time. Please dig deep and donate now to support his family through the hardest time of their lives and to be able to give Mark the best send-off possible."

In just under 24 hours, the page has already raised $475 of the $5,000 goal and tributes to the family have flowed in the comments.

"This is an amazing family and the love they have for each other knows no bounds of time or space," Donna Page said.

"I can not begin to imagine their pain, beautiful people hit by such a horrid tragedy."

The Forensic crash unit is still investigating the incident.

If you would like to assist the family you can access the GoFundMe here: www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-passing-of-mark-giblin

