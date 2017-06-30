Father jailed for break-ins

JAILED: A Cooloola Cove father of two was sentenced to five months jail in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A SERIES of break-and-enters that caused "fairly significant” damage to businesses has ended with five months in jail for a Cooloola Cove father of two.

Supported by his family in court, Daniel John King pleaded guilty to five charges, including three counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, as well as two drug-related charges.

The court heard King committed the crimes with Harley Grambower, 23, of Tamaree, in November and December of last year.

King's part in the spree started in November, when he and Mr Grambower broke into the Gympie Regional Council depot on Langton Rd sometime between November 10 and 15.

Tools and a trailer were taken from the depot, and the trailer was later found by police on a Goomboorian property, repainted and with the plates removed, but still identifiable as council property.

On December 5, the pair broke into Pacific Petroleum at Glenwood by smashing the front door with a ballpoint hammer.

Along with ripping wires out from the security system, upending the monitor and breaking the alarm panel and stealing $900, they unsuccessfully tried to break into an ATM - first with a sledgehammer, and then with a battery- powered grinder.

Finally, the pair then broke into a bottle shop owned by the Imperial Hotel in Cooroy on December 29 where, after failing to open the safe, they knocked it off its mounts, put it in the back of a white Toyota Lexus sedan and drove off.

The car was later found in the Toolara forest, torched, with the opened safe still sitting on the back seat, $6701.85 stolen from inside.

Representing King in Gympie Magistrates Court, lawyer Chris Anderson said his 25-year-old client had been manipulated by a "more seasoned criminal mind” in Mr Grambower.

Highlighting King's history of drug use, starting with marijuana at age 14 before dabbling in speed and ice, Mr Anderson said his client fell back into old habits after both he and his then-pregnant partner lost their jobs.

He had also taken himself off prescribed medication for his mental health 18 months ago.

His partner broke into tears in court as Magistrate Ross Woodford handed down his sentence of 15 months jail with a parole release date of November 27, an $800 fine for two drug-related charges and an order to pay $9281 in restitution.

Having caused "incredible damage to these premises and the victims”, Mr Woodford said the sentence should serve as a wake-up call to King if he was "fair dinkum about your partner and your children”.

"I don't know if you thought about them during this,” he said.

"I dare say not.”