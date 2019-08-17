Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Father charged with GBH after infant left critical

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A FATHER has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly crticically injured his seven-week-old baby son.

The seven-week-old boy was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on August 10, before being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, where he now remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit arrested the boy's father, a 26-year-old Caloundra West man, on August 16 after an ongoing investigation.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

charges child court crime editors picks grievous bodily harm

Top Stories

    This Gympie team is taking over Gold Coast Spartan Race

    premium_icon This Gympie team is taking over Gold Coast Spartan Race

    News There's still time to join the team before the life-changing event hits the GC next month.

    'Ridiculous' council costs force Valley business to close

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' council costs force Valley business to close

    Council News Town planning web snags another victim.

    The Gympie business closures that broke our hearts

    premium_icon The Gympie business closures that broke our hearts

    News Take a walk down memory lane with these familiar names

    Fish'n'chip run prompts query over council perks

    premium_icon Fish'n'chip run prompts query over council perks

    Council News Council defends staff's use of car.