Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

MOTORSPORT: It is going to be a family affair in the Randall’s team at the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam today and tomorrow.

Driver Wayne Randall has his son Justin Randall taking the racing responsibilities tomorrow and son Brett Randall in the pit crew. Wayne Randall has 47 years of racing experience and he has a simple strategy for the summer slam.

Speedway - Wayne and Justin Randall from Brisbane Super Sedans

“To finish first you have to finish. There is no use crashing,” he said.

“You have to start in the first two, three rows with the good guys. It is very rare to see a guy from the middle or back to win unless the other guys get wiped out.

“The field is strong. There are about 10 or 12 guys that could win and another eight that are up there as well. You have to be patient and not let that stuff get to you.”

With plenty of in-form drivers that could take out the title, Wayne has his work cut out for him.

Gympie Speedway - Wayne Randall is one of the top Super Sedan competitors who will be at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway for the running of the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam on December 26 and 27.Wayne has been a star for a long time in the division but, remains one of the hardest competitors in the field and he loves to race on the Mountain.

“Normally you see the cream rise to the occasion. The field is strong but a lot of people on the podium are there most times and harder some nights than others,” he said.

“There are in-form drivers, Matt Pascoe (current Queensland Champion) is the guy to beat and has been driving well this season. Darren Kane is an experienced driver and the young Sean Black from Toowoomba.

“They are three very good drivers of this track at the moment. We just have to get there and get the car set up real early and not be a race or two behind.”

ONE TO WATCH: Driver Darren Kane is one of the favourites for the Summer Slam title.

With plenty of race time clocked up, Wayne enjoys the Gympie track.

“It is very unique and a driver loves it. Anyone that races it says it is a drivers’ track and you have to keep your head about but it is a lot of fun,” he said.

“Gympie always supports super sedans and makes our division look good. It is one of the best places to watch because it does not matter where you sit, you can watch everything.”

Despite being quietly confident, Wayne said they were not getting too ahead of themselves but thinking positively.

Race schedule: Today’s support races will be production sedans, street stocks and junior sedans. Tomorrow features the modlites and national 4s. Super sedans will race three rounds of heats and a final both nights with presentations following both nights. The pits will be open to the public during the interval break each night.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 5pm at 328 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain.