Father and son relive Pie Creek ordeal

DESTRUCTION: Pie Creek son and father Aaron and Peter Godwin live on Long Rd, which copped a hiding in last Thursday's hail storm. Philippe Coquerand

PIE Creek residents are still cleaning up after a tornado-like storm tore through the community last Thursday.

Peter Godwin and his son Aaron suffered extensive damage to their properties, with huge trees brought down, and roofs and verandas damaged.

Both were left shaken by the ordeal.

Peter said he took refuge at his second property when the storm started to escalate.

"I was in my cottage and there was so much noise, it was like heavy hail and I looked out the window and it wasn't - it was heavy branches coming down thick and fast,” he said.

"I went from one cottage to the other, away from the main part of it and it was over in minutes. I came back and you couldn't get between the two cottages. It was where the veranda was taken down.

"The tractor was up at one of the other properties and I was doing some work and all the back tail lights and rear vision mirrors were taken out.

"It looks as though someone's hit it with a shot-gun.”

Peter eventually took refuge in the bathroom.

"I got into the bathroom with the dogs and I opened the window ready to get out but there was so much hail coming back in, I just waited it out,” he said.

Aaron and Peter have insurance but will have to wait until the assessors arrive.

"We've been on to them the past two days but we still haven't had an assessor come yet. We understand there's quite a lot of claims getting put in,” he said.