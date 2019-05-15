Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Lima told jurors the man had already pleaded guilty to bruising the boy’s bottom from smacking.
Ms Lima told jurors the man had already pleaded guilty to bruising the boy’s bottom from smacking.
Crime

Toddler's alleged couch fall injuries ‘not an accident’

by ANNIE PERETS
15th May 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER accused of assaulting his 18-month-old son is claiming the toddler fell off a couch and hit a tiled floor.

In her opening statement to a Southport District Court jury yesterday, crown prosecutor Natalie Lima said the serious injury was "not an accident" but result of "some direct force" on May 22, 2016.

Ms Lima said a doctor's analysis found the injury to be inconsistent with a fall. The court was told the boy repeatedly vomited, was unresponsive and limp after he sustained the brain injury inside their Elanora home.

The father called triple-0.

In the call, played in court, he estimates his son fell from "four feet" and "banged his head".

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital then transported to Lady Cilento Hospital.

Defence barrister John McInnes told the court to keep an open mind and his closing would make sense after all the evidence was heard.

Ms Lima told jurors the man had already pleaded guilty to bruising the boy's bottom from smacking.

He would be sentenced for that after the trial finished.

An update on the boy's condition, now almost five, was not mentioned.

The trial continues today.

More Stories

assault children court crime editors picks serious injuries

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move